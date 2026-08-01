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Italy suspends Schengen travel rules with Spain: What UAE travellers need to know

Temporary checks on UAE travellers entering Italy from Spain explained

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Italy’s Schengen pause with Spain brings added scrutiny for UAE routes
Italy’s Schengen pause with Spain brings added scrutiny for UAE routes
AFP

Italy has temporarily suspended Schengen free-movement arrangements with Spain for one month, introducing targeted checks on some travellers arriving from Spain by air and sea.

The move follows a surge in migrant arrivals into Ceuta, a Spanish territory in North Africa, from neighbouring Morocco.

Italian authorities said the measure will not affect Spanish or other European Union citizens, and regular travel between the two countries will continue.

However, non-EU travellers, including visitors from outside the bloc, may face additional document checks when arriving in Italy from Spain.

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What does this mean for UAE travellers?

UAE residents travelling to Italy via Spain should expect possible additional checks at Italian airports and ports.

Travellers are advised to:

  • Carry valid passports, Schengen visas and supporting travel documents.

  • Allow extra time for airport procedures and border checks.

  • Check with airlines before departure for any travel updates.

  • Monitor official immigration and government advisories.

The temporary measure does not mean Schengen visas are suspended. Travellers with valid Schengen visas can continue visiting Italy and Spain, subject to border controls that may be introduced.

Why did Italy take this decision?

The decision follows a sudden increase in migrants crossing into Ceuta from Morocco.

Thousands of people attempted to enter the Spanish enclave, prompting Spain to deploy additional security forces to manage the border.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said the temporary suspension was needed to protect citizens and strengthen European borders.

“The temporary suspension of Schengen with Spain is a necessary choice to safeguard the security of our citizens and defend the European borders,” Tajani said.

Spain says Schengen remains protected

Spain has rejected concerns that the Schengen system is at risk, saying the agreement remains fully operational.

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said most migrants who entered Ceuta had already returned to Morocco and stressed that movement from Ceuta and Melilla to mainland Spain is already subject to police checks.

“The integrity of the Schengen Area is absolutely guaranteed,” Albares said.

France also strengthens border checks

France has increased controls along its border with Spain following the Ceuta migrant crisis.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the country would support Spain in managing the situation, while additional police and border officers were deployed.

Schengen travel: What UAE residents should know

The Schengen Area allows passport-free travel across 29 European countries, but member states can temporarily restore border checks for security or public-order reasons.

For UAE travellers planning European holidays, it is recommended to check the latest border rules before departure, especially when travelling between Schengen countries.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEuropespain

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