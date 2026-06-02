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Schengen border checks under review: EU moves to phase out internal checks

Commission says security tools can replace routine checks at Schengen borders

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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New digital systems and migration pact seen cutting need for internal Schengen checks
New digital systems and migration pact seen cutting need for internal Schengen checks
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The European Commission has issued opinions on the temporary reintroduction of internal border controls by Austria, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Sweden and Norway.

Brussels said countries maintaining checks within the Schengen area should now work towards phasing them out, in line with EU rules on free movement.

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Call to phase out border checks

EU Commissioner for Migration Magnus Brunner said member states are now in a position to gradually lift internal border controls.

“With these conditions in place, member states are in the position to work towards phasing out controls at internal borders,” Brunner told AFP.

The Commission specifically urged countries including Germany and France to scale back such measures.

Security concerns acknowledged

While the Commission recognised that the controls were introduced due to “genuine and legitimate concerns” over security threats and migration, it stressed that such measures must remain exceptional and temporary.

Under EU law, internal border checks are generally limited to two years.

Push for alternative security tools

Brussels said internal checks could be replaced with more targeted tools such as non-systematic police checks, mobile biometric identification and vehicle tracking technologies.

It noted that many member states already rely on risk-based approaches that could be expanded.

New EU systems expected to reduce need for checks

The Commission said the rollout of the EU’s new digital border system and the upcoming migration pact will strengthen external border controls and reduce the need for internal checks.

The Entry-Exit System, which replaces passport stamps with biometric registration, became operational in April.

Migration pressure and border trends

According to the EU border agency, irregular crossings into the bloc fell by 40% in the first four months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Despite this, several countries have continued internal border checks amid political pressure to curb migration, with Germany maintaining some level of controls since 2015.

Commission recommends gradual removal

The Commission concluded that member states should gradually replace internal border controls with alternative measures and strengthen regional cooperation to preserve free movement within the Schengen area.

Next steps

Brussels will continue consultations with member states to ensure that internal checks do not undermine the long-term functioning of Schengen’s free movement system.

Key findings and recommendations

  • EU allows temporary border checks for security threats

  • Member States reintroduce controls due to security and migration concerns

  • Border checks affect neighbouring countries and commuters

  • EU coordination has reduced delays and improved cooperation

  • Migration and Asylum Pact will strengthen external border management

  • Entry-Exit System and ETIAS will improve border monitoring

  • Non-systematic police checks are alternatives to border controls

  • Risk-based checks are already widely used and can be replaced gradually

Schengen framework

The Schengen system allows passport-free movement across much of Europe but permits temporary border controls in cases of serious security threats. EU law requires such measures to be necessary, proportionate, and limited in duration, with the Commission responsible for reviewing extended use beyond 12 months.

With inputs from AFP

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