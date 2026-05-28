Over 10 million visas were issued in 2025, a 3 percent increase from 2024 (9.7 million), but still short of the 15 million granted in 2019. The global refusal rate held steady at 14.8 percent, unchanged from 2024, though some countries saw significant fluctuations. Refusals fell in Russia (6.4 percent, down from 7.5 percent), Algeria (31 percent, down from 35 percent), and Ethiopia (34 percent, down from 36.1 percent), but rose sharply in Cape Verde (21.4 percent, up from 13.4 percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (40.1 percent, up from 29.9 percent), Senegal (51.9 percent, up from 46.8 percent), and Burundi (53.4 percent, up from 40 percent).