Over 10 million Schengen visas were issued in 2025, a 3 percent increase from 2024
UAE residents looking to secure a multiple-entry Schengen visa are most likely to succeed if they apply at Slovenia, Germany or Croatia, according to European Commission data.
With a nearly two-month-long school summer holiday just a few weeks away, now would be the ideal time for UAE residents to secure appointments if they plan frequent travel to the bloc.
The EU and Schengen-associated consulates received nearly 12 million applications for short-stay visas in 2025, marking a 1.8 percent increase from 2024 (11.7 million) and a 15.5 percent rise from 2023 (10.3 million), according to latest figures.
However, demand remained well below the 17 million applications recorded in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Over 10 million visas were issued in 2025, a 3 percent increase from 2024 (9.7 million), but still short of the 15 million granted in 2019. The global refusal rate held steady at 14.8 percent, unchanged from 2024, though some countries saw significant fluctuations. Refusals fell in Russia (6.4 percent, down from 7.5 percent), Algeria (31 percent, down from 35 percent), and Ethiopia (34 percent, down from 36.1 percent), but rose sharply in Cape Verde (21.4 percent, up from 13.4 percent), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (40.1 percent, up from 29.9 percent), Senegal (51.9 percent, up from 46.8 percent), and Burundi (53.4 percent, up from 40 percent).
The top five applicant countries remained largely unchanged, with China (1.8 million), Türkiye (1.25 million), India (1.15 million), Russia (679,000), and Morocco (620,000) leading the rankings.
Of the 10 million visas issued, 51.2 percent (5.1 million) permitted multiple entries into the Schengen area, a slight decline from 52.2 percent in 2024. Additionally, Schengen states issued 83,790 visas at external borders, down from 85,118 in 2024.
Data reveals that instead of gambling on boutique destinations, smart travellers should anchor their summer itineraries with heavyweights like Germany, which boasts a staggering 85.20 percent multiple-entry visa (MEV) rate in the UAE despite processing over 40,000 applications, or dependable powerhouses like Switzerland and Austria to guarantee a seamless travel passport that lasts long after the school holidays end.
While Slovenia technically leads the pack with a stellar 85.22 percent MEV rate, it operates on a boutique scale, issuing just 588 multi-entry visas out of 1,049 applications. For the true frequent flyer, Germany is the undisputed heavyweight champion. Facing a mountain of 40,555 applications from the UAE, Germany approved 31,124 visas, and a staggering 85.20 percent of them were multiple-entry.
If you are willing to gamble, Croatia ranks third with an 80.07 percent MEV rate, but it comes with a warning label: it rejects nearly half of all UAE applicants, yielding a low 53.97 percent approval rate. For a safer strategy, Austria hits the sweet spot, backing a healthy 75.18 percent approval rate with a 79.47 percent MEV rate. Switzerland also proves highly dependable, ensuring 68.55 percent of its 19,881 successful applicants walked away with multi-entry passes.
Further down the leaderboard, Belgium (59.83 percent), Greece (59.23 percent), and Romania (59.04 percent) offer a solid 6-in-10 chance of multi-entry access. Romania is particularly notable as the easiest "yes" in the top 10, boasting a reassuring 85.39 percent pure approval rate. Finally, Nordic neighbours Norway (58.86 percent) and Denmark (58.80 percent) round out the top 10.