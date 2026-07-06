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Schengen: Europe's new digital border system expands — what it means for travelers to Sweden, Finland, Spain and Croatia

Flying to Europe? Four more countries tighten borders under new biometric entry rules

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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European Union (EU)'s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management platform, aims to boost security across the Schengen Area and changes the face of travel to the regional bloc.
European Union (EU)'s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management platform, aims to boost security across the Schengen Area and changes the face of travel to the regional bloc.
Bloomberg

Travelers heading to parts of Europe may face longer waits at border checkpoints as Sweden, Finland, Spain and Croatia align their border controls with the European Union (EU)'s new Entry/Exit System (EES), a digital border management platform designed to strengthen security across the Schengen Area.

The rollout marks another step toward replacing traditional passport stamps with biometric checks, allowing authorities to automatically track how long non-European Union visitors remain within the bloc, according to the European Commission.

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What is the Entry/Exit System (EES)?

The Entry/Exit System is an EU-wide digital database that records the movements of most non-EU nationals entering and leaving the 29-country Schengen Area.

Instead of manually stamping passports, border officers collect:

  • Fingerprints;

  • A facial image; and

  • Passport information.

The system then automatically records the date and place of entry and exit, helping authorities determine whether travelers have exceeded the permitted period of stay.

The EES is part of the EU's broader effort to modernise border management, combat identity fraud and strengthen security while facilitating legitimate travel.

What's changed?

With Sweden, Finland, Spain and Croatia aligning their border checkpoints with the EES, travelers entering those countries through airports, seaports or land crossings will increasingly undergo biometric registration instead of relying solely on passport stamps.

The European Commission's Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs explained that the Entry/Exit System (EES) became fully operational on April 10, 2026, replacing manual passport stamps with biometric registration (fingerprints and facial images) for non-EU nationals, and automatically recording entries, exits and overstays.

The system enables border authorities to:

  • Digitally verify travelers' identities;

  • Automatically calculate the 90-day limit within any 180-day period for short-term visitors;

  • Detect overstays;

  • Identify people using multiple identities; and

  • Share border information among participating Schengen countries.

Officials say the system has already helped identify more than 1,000 suspected overstayers or individuals considered security risks during testing and phased implementation.

Who's affected?

The EES applies primarily to non-EU nationals, including many tourists, business travelers and short-term visitors entering the Schengen Area.

For Filipino travelers, the new procedures will generally apply when entering participating Schengen countries using a Schengen visa or under any applicable visa arrangements.

EU citizens and certain categories of long-term residents are generally exempt from biometric registration under the EES.

Should travelers expect delays?

Yes.

Because fingerprints and facial images must be collected during a traveler's first registration — and verified during subsequent trips — border processing may take longer than under the previous passport-stamping system.

Authorities are advising passengers to:

  • Arrive earlier at airports;

  • Allow additional time at ferry terminals; and

  • Expect possible queues at land border crossings, particularly during peak travel seasons.

Officials expect waiting times to improve as border staff and travelers become more familiar with the new technology.

Why is the EU introducing EES?

The European Commission says the system addresses longstanding weaknesses in manual passport controls, including:

  • Difficulty identifying overstayers;

  • Inconsistent passport stamping;

  • Identity fraud; and

  • Limited information sharing between member states.

The EES also lays the groundwork for the upcoming European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), an electronic travel authorisation programme that will eventually be required for visa-exempt travelers entering much of Europe.

What should travelers do?

Passengers traveling to Sweden, Finland, Spain, Croatia or other participating Schengen countries should:

  • Carry valid travel documents;

  • Verify visa requirements before departure;

  • Be prepared to provide fingerprints and a facial scan at border control; and

  • Allow extra time for immigration processing.

While the new procedures may initially lengthen border checks, EU officials say the digital system is intended to create a more secure and efficient external border as biometric processing becomes standard across the Schengen Area.

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