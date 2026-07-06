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Dubai Police app saves UAE athlete during Russia surgery crisis

Emergency SOS alert mobilised diplomats and secured life-saving treatment

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police app SOS helped save a UAE athlete during a crisis in Russia.
Dubai Police app SOS helped save a UAE athlete during a crisis in Russia.

Dubai: A UAE athlete suffering from acute appendicitis was saved during a training camp in Russia after an emergency call through the Dubai Police smart application triggered a rapid response involving Dubai Police, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE embassy in Moscow.

The incident took place in the Russian city of Kazan, where the Al Wasl Volleyball Club delegation was attending a scheduled training camp.

According to Abdullah Bourguiba, head of the delegation, the emergency began late at night when one of the club's players arrived at his hotel room in severe pain.

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“I was awakened by loud knocks on my hotel room door and found the player suffering from intense abdominal pain,” Bourguiba recalled.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, he immediately arranged transportation and rushed the athlete to a nearby hospital.

Emergency diagnosis

After conducting medical examinations, doctors diagnosed the player with acute appendicitis and warned that his appendix was at risk of rupturing. They informed the delegation that emergency surgery was required without delay.

However, the situation became more complicated when hospital administrators requested either valid international health insurance accepted by Russian medical facilities or full payment for the surgery before treatment could proceed.

The team, which was in Russia for a temporary training camp, did not possess the required insurance coverage and was unable to provide the substantial upfront payment requested by the hospital.

With the clock showing 3.30am UAE time, Bourguiba found himself facing a critical challenge. Official channels in the UAE were difficult to reach at that hour, while the player’s condition continued to deteriorate.

Emergency call through Dubai Police app

Amid the crisis, Bourguiba turned to the Dubai Police smart application and activated the “Your Security at Your Fingertips” emergency service, which connects users directly to the Command and Control Centre of the General Department of Operations.

Despite being thousands of kilometres from the UAE, he submitted an emergency request through the application.

The response was immediate.

An operator answered the call and, using the system’s location-tracking capabilities, accurately identified Bourguiba’s location in Kazan before asking how assistance could be provided.

Bourguiba explained the player’s medical condition and the hospital’s refusal to proceed with surgery until financial guarantees were secured.

Rapid coordination

Dubai Police immediately coordinated with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs to resolve the situation.

Within a short period, the ministry contacted the hospital directly and provided guarantees covering all medical expenses, removing the administrative obstacle that had delayed treatment.

The hospital then transferred the player to the operating theatre, where surgeons successfully performed the appendectomy.

The operation ended the immediate threat to the athlete’s life and allowed him to begin recovery.

Embassy support

The assistance continued beyond the surgery.

The following morning, representatives from the UAE Embassy in Moscow travelled to Kazan to support the delegation. Embassy officials completed hospital procedures, handled administrative requirements and ensured the welfare of the player and the rest of the team.

Example of cross-border support

The incident was later documented in the book Operations Management: The Art of Critical Notifications, Crises, and Disasters by Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai

The case highlights the role of digital government services in providing emergency support to UAE citizens abroad and demonstrates the coordination between Dubai Police, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions during crises.

Key facts

• Location: Kazan, Russia

• Delegation: Al Wasl Volleyball Club training camp

• Emergency: Acute appendicitis requiring immediate surgery

• Challenge: Lack of accepted international medical insurance and upfront payment requirements

• Response: Emergency request through Dubai Police smart app

• Action taken: Dubai Police coordinated with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs

• Outcome: Financial guarantees provided, surgery completed successfully

• Follow-up: UAE Embassy in Moscow travelled to Kazan to support the delegation and complete procedures

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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