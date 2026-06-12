Sharjah Police 'Pizza Order' call saves woman in danger

Quick-thinking dispatcher decodes ‘pizza order’ as urgent call for help
Sharjah: A coded “pizza delivery” request made to Sharjah Police’s emergency line has led to the swift rescue of an expatriate woman who was unable to openly seek help while under threat at home, officials said.
The incident unfolded by Captain Majid Al Bas, Head of the Communications Operations Branch at Sharjah Police during Sharjah Police program Aman Ya Biladi, the incident unfolded when an emergency dispatcher at Sharjah Police received a call from a woman who insisted she wanted to “order a pizza,” despite being informed she had reached the police emergency centre.
Sensing that the caller was speaking under duress, the duty officer, identified as Khamis, quickly realised the unusual request was a disguised plea for help. Although the woman repeatedly maintained her “pizza order” narrative, her tone and responses indicated she could not speak freely.
Maintaining the cover to avoid alerting anyone near her, the dispatcher continued the conversation as if handling a normal order, while carefully introducing coded questions to assess the situation. When asked how many pizzas were needed, the woman replied “one,” and when asked about drinks, she responded “two”—clues that helped authorities gauge the number of people present.
While keeping the caller engaged on the line, Khamis alerted his supervisor and initiated urgent tracing procedures. The operations centre was able to identify the woman’s location within Sharjah, prompting immediate deployment of field units.
Police teams later found the woman being threatened by her husband, who was reportedly in an “abnormal state” at the time of the intervention. Officers secured the scene swiftly and ensured the woman’s safety.
Captain Al Bas said the case underscores the critical importance of training emergency staff to recognise indirect or coded distress signals, particularly in situations where victims cannot speak openly.
He noted that such disguised requests are internationally recognised patterns used by individuals seeking help discreetly, adding that Sharjah Police personnel are trained to detect subtle behavioural and linguistic indicators during emergency calls.
Sharjah Police reiterated that its Operations Centre remains the primary point of contact for emergencies via the 999 line, non-urgent services through 901, and its security monitoring systems, stressing the importance of using emergency channels responsibly to avoid delaying critical responses.
Officials said the case reflects the efficiency of the emirate’s emergency response system, where trained personnel and rapid coordination between dispatch and field units continue to play a vital role in protecting lives.