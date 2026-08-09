Dubai to cut building permit processing times from days to minutes with AI

Municipality’s new system to issue permits for some buildings automatically over 3 phases
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of an artificial intelligence-powered system that will slash building permit processing times from days to just minutes, marking a significant step in advancing Dubai's digital transformation and reinforcing its global leadership in adopting smart government solutions.
The project will deliver a fully integrated digital system capable of issuing building permits for some buildings automatically and without human intervention by reading submitted drawings and documents.
It will verify compliance with the Dubai Building Code and all relevant technical and engineering requirements and ensure both speed and accuracy throughout the process.
The system will enable the automated issuance of building permits for all private and investment villas through an intelligent AI agent capable of verifying plot planning requirements, reviewing architectural designs against the Dubai Building Code, assessing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems.
It will also validate structural safety and building stability requirements, cross-checking data across submitted drawings and supporting documents, and automatically generating building card information.
The project represents a major leap forward in the delivery of building permit services by allowing customers to conduct pre-submission design checks and receive instant decisions on permit applications.
This will reduce permit issuance times from days to just minutes while providing immediate, clear feedback and guidance whenever additional information or design amendments are required, the municipality said.
The initiative will also enhance the efficiency of Dubai Municipality's internal operations by significantly reducing processing times, limiting manual reviews to exceptional cases.
It will enable technical teams to focus on higher-value activities, and improving the quality and accuracy of data and analytics to support informed decision-making and future planning.
Eng. Mariam Al Muhairi, CEO of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality, said the project reflects Dubai's vision of using artificial intelligence not merely to improve government services, but to fundamentally redesign them by creating a digital ecosystem capable of making accurate and efficient decisions in line with the highest regulatory and engineering standards.
She added that the automated issuance of building permits marks a transformative milestone in the customer journey, accelerating service delivery, enhancing service quality, and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and Dubai's annual plan to accelerate AI adoption.
Ultimately, it contributes to building a more efficient, agile and future-ready government while reinforcing Dubai's position as the world's best city to live, work and invest, she pointed out.
The project will be implemented over three main phases across a 26-week period. The first phase will focus on developing and testing the AI agent to assess compliance with the Dubai Building Code across multiple engineering disciplines.
This will be followed by a pilot phase conducted in collaboration with a selected group of engineering consultancy firms to evaluate system performance in a live operating environment and gather user experience feedback.
The final phase will see the full rollout of the system for all private and investment villa building permit applications submitted by engineering consultancy firms across Dubai, with complete integration into the Build in Dubai platform.
The project forms part of Dubai Municipality's ongoing efforts to modernise the emirate's building ecosystem and accelerate government procedures through the adoption of advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence.
It supports greater ease of doing business, enhances the customer experience, and contributes to Dubai's vision of building a smart and sustainable city that leads the future of government services, the civic body pointed out.