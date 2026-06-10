Eqamh GPT helps employees draft content, summarise documents and work smarter
Dubai: In a move aimed at accelerating digital transformation and enhancing government efficiency, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has launched "Eqamh GPT", the first internal generative artificial intelligence platform developed specifically to support employees in their daily work.
The new system, unveiled by GDRFA Dubai's Digital Services Sector, allows employees and authorised users to interact with an AI-powered platform capable of assisting with a broad range of workplace tasks, including drafting and refining content, summarising lengthy documents, extracting key information, generating ideas and outlines, simplifying technical and policy-related material, answering queries and supporting bilingual content creation in both Arabic and English.
Officials said the initiative marks a significant step in integrating generative artificial intelligence into government operations, helping employees complete tasks more efficiently while fostering a culture of secure digital innovation across the organisation.
Colonel Expert Khalid bin Mediya Al Falasi, Assistant Director General for Digital Services at GDRFA Dubai, said the launch reflects the Directorate's commitment to adopting future-focused technologies that strengthen government performance and improve organisational readiness.
"Artificial intelligence has become a key enabler in enhancing employee capabilities and empowering teams to work with greater efficiency, productivity and innovation," Al Falasi said.
He stressed that GDRFA Dubai views technology as a tool to empower people rather than replace them.
"At GDRFA Dubai, we see technology as an enabler of people, not a substitute for them. We are committed to implementing AI solutions that support our teams, provide smarter tools to improve performance and accelerate achievements, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and professionalism," he said.
Al Falasi added that Eqamh GPT represents a new milestone in the Directorate's journey towards building a smarter, more proactive workplace. He noted that investment in advanced technologies is closely linked to investment in human capital, which remains the primary driver of innovation and institutional excellence.
Colonel Dr Ghaleb Abdullah Al Marri, Executive Director of Artificial Intelligence at GDRFA Dubai, said the platform forms part of the organisation's strategy to develop innovative solutions powered by the latest generative AI technologies to enhance the internal work environment.
He explained that Eqamh GPT was designed to provide employees with an intelligent digital experience that enables faster access to information, more efficient task completion and improved quality of daily work outputs.
According to Al Marri, the platform has been developed in line with the highest information security and data protection standards, ensuring the safe, secure and responsible use of artificial intelligence technologies within the organisation.
He reaffirmed GDRFA Dubai's commitment to building an advanced digital ecosystem that combines technological innovation with reliability while equipping employees with future-ready tools that encourage creativity and enhance institutional performance.
The platform offers employees a flexible and user-friendly experience, allowing them to initiate smart conversations, manage previous chat histories and seamlessly return to earlier discussions and ongoing tasks. It also provides practical guidance to help users formulate clearer prompts and requests, enabling them to obtain more accurate and effective results.
Officials said the launch of Eqamh GPT further strengthens GDRFA Dubai's efforts to create an innovation-driven digital workplace and prepare its workforce to utilise emerging technologies, supporting the delivery of more efficient, agile and human-centric government services in the future.