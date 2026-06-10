The new system, unveiled by GDRFA Dubai's Digital Services Sector, allows employees and authorised users to interact with an AI-powered platform capable of assisting with a broad range of workplace tasks, including drafting and refining content, summarising lengthy documents, extracting key information, generating ideas and outlines, simplifying technical and policy-related material, answering queries and supporting bilingual content creation in both Arabic and English.

Al Falasi added that Eqamh GPT represents a new milestone in the Directorate's journey towards building a smarter, more proactive workplace. He noted that investment in advanced technologies is closely linked to investment in human capital, which remains the primary driver of innovation and institutional excellence.

"At GDRFA Dubai, we see technology as an enabler of people, not a substitute for them. We are committed to implementing AI solutions that support our teams, provide smarter tools to improve performance and accelerate achievements, while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, responsibility and professionalism," he said.

The platform offers employees a flexible and user-friendly experience, allowing them to initiate smart conversations, manage previous chat histories and seamlessly return to earlier discussions and ongoing tasks. It also provides practical guidance to help users formulate clearer prompts and requests, enabling them to obtain more accurate and effective results.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.