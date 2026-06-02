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Sharjah Crown Prince orders faster integration of AI assistants in government work

Initiative aims to boost efficiency, improve services and advance AI-assisted government

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sharjah Crown Prince ordered the acceleration of the adoption of modern technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) assistants.
Sharjah Crown Prince ordered the acceleration of the adoption of modern technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) assistants.
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Sharjah: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), has ordered the acceleration of the adoption of modern technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) assistants and their integration into government operations. 

The move aims to enhance government efficiency, improve service quality and support the transition to an AI-assisted government.

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Sheikh Sultan directed the Sharjah Digital Department to lead the development of the Sharjah AI Assistant Programme in coordination with government entities.

The programme will support the establishment of the necessary enablers, define priorities and enable government entities to accelerate the adoption of AI assistants across the emirate.

Sharjah Crown Prince also directed that efforts should include strengthening collaboration with the private sector, academic institutions, and members of the community. This will contribute to supporting innovation and sustainability, developing national capabilities, and benefiting from specialised expertise.

 The directive reflects Sharjah’s ongoing commitment to a human-centred digital transformation approach and its efforts to leverage advanced technologies to improve government performance, enhance service delivery, empower talent and strengthen the emirate’s digital sovereignty.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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