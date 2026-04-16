The programme, called the AI Workforce Transformation Programme (AI+), is being led by Digital Dubai in partnership with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence under the Dubai Future Foundation.

It will offer tailored training based on job roles, ranging from senior leadership to frontline staff. The goal is to make AI a practical part of government work rather than just a technical concept.

The programme aims to equip employees with practical skills to use AI tools in their work, helping them improve productivity and service quality.

He said staff are no longer just users of digital systems but are becoming active contributors in designing smarter and more responsive services that meet people’s needs.

He said the focus is not only on technology but also on building strong human capabilities that can turn AI into real-world solutions that improve services and customer experience.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, said the initiative marks an important step in expanding the use of AI across government entities.

It is also seen as part of Dubai’s broader push to build a technology-driven government that relies on data, efficiency and smart systems to serve residents better.

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