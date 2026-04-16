Initiative designed to improve productivity and modernise public sector operations
Dubai has launched a new initiative to train 50,000 government employees in artificial intelligence as part of efforts to modernise public services and improve efficiency.
The programme, called the AI Workforce Transformation Programme (AI+), is being led by Digital Dubai in partnership with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence under the Dubai Future Foundation.
Officials say the move is designed to prepare government staff for a future where AI plays a central role in decision-making, service delivery and day-to-day operations.
The programme aims to equip employees with practical skills to use AI tools in their work, helping them improve productivity and service quality.
It will offer tailored training based on job roles, ranging from senior leadership to frontline staff. The goal is to make AI a practical part of government work rather than just a technical concept.
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said the initiative reflects a shift in how government employees interact with technology.
He said staff are no longer just users of digital systems but are becoming active contributors in designing smarter and more responsive services that meet people’s needs.
He added that the programme supports Dubai’s wider economic vision and strengthens its position as a global leader in digital transformation.
Abdulla Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said investing in people remains central to Dubai’s development plans.
He said the programme is designed to give employees practical, future-ready skills that improve efficiency, support innovation and encourage continuous learning across government departments.
Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Future Foundation, said the initiative marks an important step in expanding the use of AI across government entities.
He said the focus is not only on technology but also on building strong human capabilities that can turn AI into real-world solutions that improve services and customer experience.
The programme is structured into several learning tracks depending on job responsibilities.
Senior leaders will take part in sessions and discussions on AI strategy, global best practices and challenges in adoption.
Chief AI Officers will focus on applying Dubai’s AI policies through workshops and case studies.
Product and service owners will be trained on turning ideas into practical AI solutions and measuring their impact.
Managers will learn how to integrate AI into team operations, improve workflows and identify use cases for automation.
Employees across government departments will receive hands-on training in tools such as AI-powered productivity systems, automation and prompt engineering.
Officials said the programme is expected to improve digital skills across government, speed up services and support long-term innovation.
It is also seen as part of Dubai’s broader push to build a technology-driven government that relies on data, efficiency and smart systems to serve residents better.