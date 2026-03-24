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UAE launches AI-powered platform to develop promising national talent

Federal HR Authority aims to arm a generation of skilled professionals

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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UAE launches AI-powered platform to develop promising national talent
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Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform, “Promising Talents”, aimed at empowering national capabilities and strengthening investment in young talent across the federal government.

The platform is designed to enhance future readiness in line with the UAE Government’s vision to develop human capital and build a new generation of skilled professionals capable of keeping pace with future transformations.

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Serving as a key enabler of the national talent programme, the platform provides an advanced digital environment to operationalise the government’s talent management framework. It automates talent management processes, links candidate profiles with the “Bayanati” HR system and the “Jahiz” platform and digitally tracks talent journeys from identification and assessment to development, investment and retention.

It also offers analytical data and performance indicators to measure impact, improve efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making.

The platform manages talent candidates in an integrated and automated manner across all stages, helping unify approaches to talent discovery, development and empowerment across federal entities, while reinforcing a sustainable and innovation-driven government model.

Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director General of the authority, said the initiative reflects efforts to build an integrated and sustainable human capital ecosystem, adding that the platform will mark a unique shift in how emerging talent is identified and developed through a smart, data-driven model that supports future leadership readiness.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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