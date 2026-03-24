Federal HR Authority aims to arm a generation of skilled professionals
Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has launched an artificial intelligence-powered platform, “Promising Talents”, aimed at empowering national capabilities and strengthening investment in young talent across the federal government.
The platform is designed to enhance future readiness in line with the UAE Government’s vision to develop human capital and build a new generation of skilled professionals capable of keeping pace with future transformations.
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Serving as a key enabler of the national talent programme, the platform provides an advanced digital environment to operationalise the government’s talent management framework. It automates talent management processes, links candidate profiles with the “Bayanati” HR system and the “Jahiz” platform and digitally tracks talent journeys from identification and assessment to development, investment and retention.
It also offers analytical data and performance indicators to measure impact, improve efficiency, and support data-driven decision-making.
The platform manages talent candidates in an integrated and automated manner across all stages, helping unify approaches to talent discovery, development and empowerment across federal entities, while reinforcing a sustainable and innovation-driven government model.
Faisal bin Butti Al Mheiri, Director General of the authority, said the initiative reflects efforts to build an integrated and sustainable human capital ecosystem, adding that the platform will mark a unique shift in how emerging talent is identified and developed through a smart, data-driven model that supports future leadership readiness.