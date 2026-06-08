7 dead, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

Brigadier Suwaidan stated that if a vehicle suffers a technical breakdown or is involved in an accident and the driver cannot move it off the road, they must take preventive measures to avoid further incidents. “These measures include activating hazard warning lights, ensuring the safety of the driver and any passengers first, then placing a warning triangle behind the vehicle at a safe distance where possible to alert approaching drivers, leaving the vehicle entirely and moving to a safe location away from the road, and finally contacting the police,” he concluded.