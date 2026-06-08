7 dead, 9 injured in Dubai road accident

The truck had stopped in the middle of the road because of a malfunction
Dubai: Seven people died and nine others were injured when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road on Emirates Road in Dubai.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that the truck had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction. The bus driver, reportedly failing to pay attention and maintain a safe distance, collided with the truck from behind. The accident resulted in seven fatalities and nine injuries, including five serious and four moderate injuries. All injured were transported to hospital for treatment,” according to Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic.
“Traffic patrols regulated traffic flow, secured the site, and facilitated the access of rescue vehicles. Work teams also removed the damaged truck and bus to restore normal traffic flow,” he added.
Dubai Police has warned of the serious dangers of stopping in the middle of the road due to a vehicle breakdown, running out of fuel, or a tyre failure. The police stressed that drivers must ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting off. Under the Federal Traffic Law, stopping in the middle of the road carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points, in addition to a Dh500 fine for obstructing traffic under Article 98.
Brigadier Suwaidan stated that stopping in the middle of the road is one of the most dangerous violations, often leading to severe accidents, fatalities, and serious injuries. He urged motorists to contact the police immediately if their vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, so that necessary measures can be taken – such as securing the stranded vehicle with patrols and following established procedures to protect passengers and other road users.
Brigadier Suwaidan stated that if a vehicle suffers a technical breakdown or is involved in an accident and the driver cannot move it off the road, they must take preventive measures to avoid further incidents. “These measures include activating hazard warning lights, ensuring the safety of the driver and any passengers first, then placing a warning triangle behind the vehicle at a safe distance where possible to alert approaching drivers, leaving the vehicle entirely and moving to a safe location away from the road, and finally contacting the police,” he concluded.