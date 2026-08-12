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Heavy morning traffic expected on key Sharjah-Dubai routes

Sharjah to Dubai remains a busy road this morning. Prepare for some delayed moments

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Heavy morning traffic expected on key Sharjah-Dubai routes
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Motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai this morning should allow extra time for their commute, particularly during the peak morning period. The Sharjah-Dubai corridor is among the UAE’s busiest commuter routes, with traffic regularly building on major roads connecting the two emirates.

E311, or Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, is one of the main routes used by commuters heading south towards Dubai. Previous traffic patterns show congestion can become particularly heavy during the morning rush, while junctions and exits can add to delays.

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E611, or Emirates Road, can provide an alternative for some motorists, depending on their starting point and destination. Recent traffic reports have also highlighted congestion on both E11 and E311 during peak periods, with E611 sometimes offering a smoother option.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has meanwhile been carrying out traffic improvements across the emirate. Its 2026 programme includes rapid traffic solutions at several strategic locations, including Emirates Road from Sharjah towards Wadi Al Amardi Street, with the aim of improving traffic flow and reducing journey times.

Drivers heading into Dubai this morning are therefore advised to check live navigation services before setting off and consider alternative routes if congestion builds.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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