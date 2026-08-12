Heavy morning traffic expected on key Sharjah-Dubai routes

Sharjah to Dubai remains a busy road this morning. Prepare for some delayed moments
Motorists travelling from Sharjah to Dubai this morning should allow extra time for their commute, particularly during the peak morning period. The Sharjah-Dubai corridor is among the UAE’s busiest commuter routes, with traffic regularly building on major roads connecting the two emirates.
E311, or Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, is one of the main routes used by commuters heading south towards Dubai. Previous traffic patterns show congestion can become particularly heavy during the morning rush, while junctions and exits can add to delays.
E611, or Emirates Road, can provide an alternative for some motorists, depending on their starting point and destination. Recent traffic reports have also highlighted congestion on both E11 and E311 during peak periods, with E611 sometimes offering a smoother option.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has meanwhile been carrying out traffic improvements across the emirate. Its 2026 programme includes rapid traffic solutions at several strategic locations, including Emirates Road from Sharjah towards Wadi Al Amardi Street, with the aim of improving traffic flow and reducing journey times.
Drivers heading into Dubai this morning are therefore advised to check live navigation services before setting off and consider alternative routes if congestion builds.