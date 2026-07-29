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KFC, Pizza Hut owner Americana to open up to 130 more restaurants after strong H1 growth

KFC, Pizza Hut operator says menu innovation, local offerings lifted first-half earnings

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Americana Restaurants delivered strong performance in the first half of 2026, with double-digit revenue growth across its key markets
Americana Restaurants delivered strong performance in the first half of 2026, with double-digit revenue growth across its key markets
Bloomberg

Sharjah: The region's biggest restaurant operator, Americana Restaurants, expects to add 120 to 130 new restaurants by the end of 2026 after reporting stronger earnings in the first half of the year, driven by higher sales, menu innovation and continued expansion.

The restaurant operator, which owns franchises including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, Costa Coffee and Baskin-Robbins, reported revenue of $1.36 billion for the six months ended June 30, up 12.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 59.2 per cent to $147.2 million, while EBITDA increased 26.7 per cent to $348.2 million.

The Sharjah-headqurtered company said growth was supported by 6.3 per cent like-for-like sales growth, as locally relevant menu offerings resonated with regional consumer tastes alongside a balance of premium products and value-focused options.

Americana also said authentic marketing campaigns, creator partnerships and localised content strengthened customer engagement and brand relevance across its markets.

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Recovery after tough 2024

The results mark a continuation of the company's recovery after a challenging 2024, when revenue fell as regional geopolitical tensions weighed on like-for-like sales despite new store openings.

In 2025, Americana returned to double-digit growth, with revenue reaching $2.51 billion as menu innovation and strong sales helped drive higher earnings.

During the past 12 months, Americana added 108 net new restaurants, taking its total footprint to 2,746 outlets across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.

The company said higher input costs linked to the current geopolitical situation were offset by procurement initiatives, premium menu offerings and strong sales growth, helping improve profitability.

Americana also said integration of Malak Al Tawouk, acquired earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, is progressing, with plans to expand the brand across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other markets.

Partnership with Adnoc

Separately, the company signed a strategic partnership with ADNOC Distribution, giving it preferential access to 200 high-traffic restaurant locations over the next five years, and launched carpo in Qatar, marking its entry into the premium retail category.

Looking ahead, Americana said it expects mid-single-digit like-for-like sales growth for the full year and further improvement in profit margins while continuing its expansion across the region.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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