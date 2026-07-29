KFC, Pizza Hut operator says menu innovation, local offerings lifted first-half earnings
Sharjah: The region's biggest restaurant operator, Americana Restaurants, expects to add 120 to 130 new restaurants by the end of 2026 after reporting stronger earnings in the first half of the year, driven by higher sales, menu innovation and continued expansion.
The restaurant operator, which owns franchises including KFC, Pizza Hut, Hardee's, Krispy Kreme, Costa Coffee and Baskin-Robbins, reported revenue of $1.36 billion for the six months ended June 30, up 12.1 per cent from a year earlier.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 59.2 per cent to $147.2 million, while EBITDA increased 26.7 per cent to $348.2 million.
The Sharjah-headqurtered company said growth was supported by 6.3 per cent like-for-like sales growth, as locally relevant menu offerings resonated with regional consumer tastes alongside a balance of premium products and value-focused options.
Americana also said authentic marketing campaigns, creator partnerships and localised content strengthened customer engagement and brand relevance across its markets.
The results mark a continuation of the company's recovery after a challenging 2024, when revenue fell as regional geopolitical tensions weighed on like-for-like sales despite new store openings.
In 2025, Americana returned to double-digit growth, with revenue reaching $2.51 billion as menu innovation and strong sales helped drive higher earnings.
During the past 12 months, Americana added 108 net new restaurants, taking its total footprint to 2,746 outlets across the Middle East, North Africa and Kazakhstan.
The company said higher input costs linked to the current geopolitical situation were offset by procurement initiatives, premium menu offerings and strong sales growth, helping improve profitability.
Americana also said integration of Malak Al Tawouk, acquired earlier this month in Saudi Arabia, is progressing, with plans to expand the brand across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other markets.
Separately, the company signed a strategic partnership with ADNOC Distribution, giving it preferential access to 200 high-traffic restaurant locations over the next five years, and launched carpo in Qatar, marking its entry into the premium retail category.
Looking ahead, Americana said it expects mid-single-digit like-for-like sales growth for the full year and further improvement in profit margins while continuing its expansion across the region.