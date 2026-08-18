The report says the pace of recovery will ultimately depend on the continued stabilisation of regional conditions, the restoration of international air connectivity and the strength of visitor demand. Any further deterioration in regional conditions could delay the recovery.heavily on international long-haul travellers.

Dubai is also continuing to expand its hotel pipeline, with around 39 hotels comprising approximately 9,520 rooms scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2029. Around 3,150 rooms are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Emirates has already restored approximately 85 per cent of its pre-conflict capacity and is adding further capacity, which the report says should support hotel occupancy, particularly in premium segments that rely more Long-term outlook

Airlines that suspended or reduced services to Dubai during the first half of 2026 are scheduled to progressively restore capacity during the second half, particularly from long-haul international markets that were most affected by the disruption.

Dubai’s hospitality market is expected to regain momentum through the second half of the year, particularly from the fourth quarter as international connectivity improves and the winter travel season takes effect, according to the Dubai Hospitality Market Performance H1 2026 report by Cavendish Maxwell, using data from STR and Data.Dubai.

The report says the pace of recovery will ultimately depend on the continued stabilisation of regional conditions, the restoration of international air connectivity and the strength of visitor demand. Any further deterioration in regional conditions could delay the recovery.

Dubai is also continuing to expand its hotel pipeline, with around 39 hotels comprising approximately 9,520 rooms scheduled for delivery between 2026 and 2029. Around 3,150 rooms are expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.