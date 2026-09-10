RTA conducts 1.6 million inspections, with illegal transport violations falling 57%
Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) carried out more than 1.6 million inspections across the emirate’s passenger transport sector in the first half of 2026, as authorities stepped up efforts to improve safety, compliance and service standards.
The number of inspections rose from about 1.5 million during the same period last year. Despite the increase in inspections, recorded violations fell significantly, suggesting greater compliance among transport operators, drivers and passengers.
RTA recorded around 30,000 violations in the first six months of 2026, down about 21% from 38,000 in the first half of 2025.
Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, said the authority had intensified field inspections in cooperation with its strategic partners to ensure transport operators complied with regulations.
“Results for the first half of 2026 reflect continued improvement in the efficiency of field monitoring and the effectiveness of joint inspection campaigns,” he said.
RTA’s inspections covered public transport, school buses, tourist transport, chartered buses and unlicensed passenger services.
Joint campaigns with Dubai Police’s airport security and criminal investigation departments, as well as the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, recorded 340 violations linked to passenger transport in unlicensed vehicles and the promotion of illegal transport services.
That was 57% lower than the 797 violations recorded during the first half of 2025.
Authorities also impounded 244 vehicles after their drivers fled inspection teams. The figure was 48% lower than the previous year, which RTA said reflected closer coordination between the agencies involved.
RTA carried out more than 8,000 inspections in the school transport sector over the two years. In the first half of 2026, inspectors recorded 654 violations, 15% fewer than a year earlier. The sector recorded a compliance rate of about 92%.
Public transport accounted for more than 1.2 million inspections during the period. The checks covered bus passengers, public transport facilities and bus drivers. More than 28,000 violations were recorded, while the overall compliance rate stood at about 97.8%.
RTA also conducted more than 12,000 inspections of chartered buses, tourist transport and international transport services. These checks resulted in 602 violations, with compliance reaching about 95%.
Al Balooshi said RTA was also using smart data analysis to identify areas where inspections were most needed and deploy teams more effectively.
The authority said the approach would help improve passenger safety, reduce illegal practices and maintain high standards across Dubai’s transport network.