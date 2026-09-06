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Dubai RTA steps up night-time road maintenance, rehabilitation

RTA uses off-peak hours, smart diagnostics to minimise disruption

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WAM
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Dubai skyline
AP

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is utilising low-traffic night hours to carry out preventive and corrective road maintenance, minimising disruption and keeping infrastructure ready for morning commuters.

The Authority maintains a 95 per cent "excellent" rating across its network through scheduled assessments and targeted upkeep.

Night operations encompass asphalt repairs, pavement rehabilitation, and maintenance of bridges, tunnels, stormwater drainage, street lighting, traffic signals, signage, and safety barriers, according to an RTA release.

Under its 2026 preventive plan, RTA rehabilitated 17 kilometers of asphalt across nine major streets and six districts by early June, spanning highways, arterial corridors, residential areas, and cycling tracks. Pavement maintenance targets 90,000 square meters this year, up from 88,000 square meters in 2025.

Maintenance priorities are determined using automated asset-data analysis, smart diagnostic systems, field inspections, customer reports, and traffic volume metrics. Dedicated traffic management plans, including diversions and safety measures, are implemented before work begins, ensuring all lanes reopen prior to the morning peak.

Off-peak operations have accelerated infrastructure upgrades while enhancing safety and preserving overall network efficiency.

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