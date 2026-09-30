UAE e-invoicing deadline nears: Is your business ready?

Firms face phased deadlines from October 2026, with penalties for non-compliance
Dubai: UAE businesses are entering a critical phase in the country’s transition to mandatory e-invoicing, with larger companies facing their first compliance deadline on October 30, 2026 and monthly penalties for failing to meet the requirements.
Businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million or more are required to appoint an Accredited Service Provider (ASP) by October 30, ahead of mandatory e-invoicing from Jan. 1, 2027.
Smaller businesses and government entities have until March 31, 2027 to appoint an ASP. Mandatory implementation will begin on July 1, 2027 for smaller businesses and Oct. 1, 2027 for government entities.
Failure to meet the applicable deadlines can result in a penalty of AED 5,000 per month under Cabinet Decision No. 106 of 2025.
As businesses prepare for the change, chartered accountancy firm ADEPTS has launched an online E-Invoicing Readiness Score designed to help companies assess how prepared they are for the new requirements.
The online assessment examines businesses across five areas including: compliance timeline, ASP appointment, systems, data and processes, and produces a readiness score out of 100.
It also identifies which implementation phase applies to the business and highlights areas that may need attention before the relevant deadline.
“Businesses have generally treated e-invoicing as an IT project to hand off to a vendor, rather than a compliance deadline with a fixed date attached,” said Aaliyan Ibrahim, founder and managing partner of ADEPTS.
“The Phase 1 deadline is now weeks away. This tool gives finance leaders a clear, immediate view of where the gaps actually are,” he added.
The assessment asks businesses about their organisation type, annual revenue, VAT registration, invoicing systems, invoice volumes, ASP status, Tax Registration Number data quality and procedures for handling corrections.
Based on the responses, companies are placed in one of three categories: “On track”, “Partially ready” or “At risk”. Companies can get the assessment at taxadepts.com/icv-score-calculator.
Users accessing the full report also receive a breakdown of gaps across the five areas and an implementation plan covering ASP contracting, PINT AE mapping, testing and eventual cutover.
The UAE has been preparing businesses for the transition through a voluntary e-invoicing pilot, which has been running since July 1, 2026 under Ministerial Decision No. 244 of 2025.
A Taxpayer Working Group has also been operating under the supervision of the Ministry of Finance and Federal Tax Authority as preparations for mandatory implementation continue.
According to ADEPTS, 32 service providers have already been accredited, with more applications pending following changes introduced in 2026 to the framework governing accredited providers.
The readiness assessment has been developed around Ministerial Decision No. 243 of 2025 and the phased implementation timetable set out under Ministerial Decision No. 244 of 2025.
The company said the score is intended only as an initial indication of a business’s preparedness and should not be regarded as a formal compliance gap assessment.