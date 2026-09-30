Tom Cruise's Digger hits low 53% Rotten Tomatoes score, embraces bad reviews in bold new ad

Others admired the ambition more than the execution. Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia praised Cruise's performance as his most dynamic in years but felt the film's zany spectacle kept him from going deeper. Davis also applauded Cruise, John Goodman, and the film's craft, but argued the pieces never quite come together. Harsher reviews came from Awards Radar's Joey Magidson, who called the film "a mess," and critic Edward Douglas, who predicted opening-night audiences would give it a dismal CinemaScore.