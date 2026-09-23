Kate Middleton spotted at Tom Cruise's movie Digger's London premiere in 103-year-old necklace

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the cast, director ahead of the screening
The Prince and Princess of Wales walked the red carpet at English movie Digger’s London premiere on Tuesday, with Kate Middleton in a royal purple full-length gown that she paired with some sentimental pieces of jewellery.
The couple met the star-studded cast (including Tom Cruise), director (Alejandro González Iñárritu), and guests including David and Victoria Beckham ahead of the screening of the political satire at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square.
And amid the glitz and glamour of the evening, one of the things that stood out were her earrings and necklace – an inheritance from William’s side.
The earrings are famous in their own right – they are the Collingwood pearl drop earrings that date back to Princess Diana’s pre-princess days. Ahead of her wedding to then Prince Charles in 1981, she wore the tear drops that have a diamond stud by which is suspended a three-row cap of diamonds atop a white pearl.
This was also the pair of earrings Princess Di wore with her ‘revenge dress’ in 1994.
Kate has been known to pay homage to her mum-in-law by wearing these earrings on special occasions including for her 40th birthday portrait.
As for the necklace, that once belonged to the Queen Mother. The Royal Watcher blog says the pearl and amethyst necklace with a heart-shaped amethyst clasp was given to Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (who would go on to become Queen Mother) when she married the Duke of York (the future King George VI) in 1923 by Queen Alexandra.
It was then exhibited at a museum for many years and only finally worn about 90 years on, by Queen Camilla. (She wore it to the premiere of 007 film Skyfall.)