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Prince William and Kate join Tom Cruise and Beckhams at star-studded London premiere of Digger

William and Kate dazzle at Digger debut alongside Tom Cruise and Beckhams

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Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo with David Beckham and his sons Cruz and Romeo while attending the global premiere of the film 'Digger' in Leicester Square in central London on September 22, 2026.
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales pose for a photo with David Beckham and his sons Cruz and Romeo while attending the global premiere of the film 'Digger' in Leicester Square in central London on September 22, 2026.
AFP-GEOFF PUGH

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the London premiere of Tom Cruise’s new film, Digger, on Tuesday, meeting familiar faces including David Beckham and his sons Romeo and Cruz.

A formal evening

William and Kate, both 44, arrived at the ODEON Luxe on September 22 for the black-tie event. Kate wore a plum Jenny Packham gown, while William opted for a black velvet jacket and bow tie.

Among the guests were David Beckham, 51, and his sons Romeo, 24, and Cruz, 21. The three wore black-tie outfits and posed for photographs with the royal couple.

According to HELLO!, William was later seen chatting and laughing with David, while Kate spoke with Romeo and Cruz.

The Beckhams and the royal family

The Beckhams have known William and Kate for years. David and Victoria Beckham attended the couple’s 2011 wedding at Westminster Abbey, and David and William have met at several events since.

Romeo has also previously met the royal family. During England’s Euro 2020 match against Germany at Wembley, he and David were photographed speaking with William, Kate and a young Prince George in the stands.

Tom Cruise and the Waleses

Cruise also has a history of meeting William and Kate. The actor attended the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May 2022, where he was photographed with the couple and members of the film’s cast, including Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly.

Cruise and William have also spoken about their shared interest in aviation. Both are pilots, and Cruise reportedly arranged a private screening of Top Gun: Maverick for William and Kate before its official UK premiere.

At the 2022 premiere, Cruise spoke about their shared interests, including aviation and their connection to England.

Cruise’s royal connections

Cruise’s links to the British royal family date back several decades. In 1992, he and then-wife Nicole Kidman met Diana, Princess of Wales, at the London premiere of Far and Away. Five years later, they attended her funeral.

In 2017, Cruise met Prince Philip at a Buckingham Palace dinner marking the 75th anniversary of The Outward Bound Trust.

The Digger premiere brought Cruise together with William and Kate once again, alongside a number of familiar faces from the couple’s wider social circle.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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