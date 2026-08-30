"Last time I was at this track, I was on the backstraight and I was shooting with two very heavy cameras traveling, I don't know, 180 miles an hour, and suddenly the hood was off of the car," he said. "The sun is setting and I'm trying to get all my lines out before we lost the light. And, suddenly, the whole car was in flames. It turned from a barbecue to a bonfire on the backstraight."