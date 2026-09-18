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Why did Rs 300-crore hit Hanuman Ansh miss the Oscar race?

The Rs 2-crore spiritual drama crossed Rs 3 billion becoming a surprise hit

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Why did Rs 300-crore hit Hanuman Ansh miss the Oscar race?

Dubai: Hanuman Ansh will not be in the race to become India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards after its makers missed the deadline to submit the film for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.

Producer Namrata Singh said the team was unaware that September 7 was the final day for submissions. She said the production was already handling several responsibilities, including the film’s theatrical run, overseas release, Telugu dubbing, and accessibility work. The producer also described the team as small.

The missed deadline is notable given the film’s extraordinary box-office turnaround. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. It released in India on August 7.

Made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore, the film initially struggled at the box office. It opened with around Rs 10 lakh and had collected only about Rs 1.48 crore during its first two weeks. Its fortunes changed dramatically from the third week as positive word of mouth brought more audiences to cinemas.

By its 41st day, Hanuman Ansh had crossed the Rs 3 billion (Rs 300 crore) worldwide mark, including about Rs 280 crore from India and Rs 20.25 crore from overseas markets, according to reported trade figures.

The film's journey from a modest opening to a Rs 300-crore worldwide grosser has made it one of the year's biggest sleeper successes. But its Oscar opportunity has now passed: the film was not rejected by the selection committee; it was never submitted for consideration before the deadline.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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