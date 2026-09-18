The Rs 2-crore spiritual drama crossed Rs 3 billion becoming a surprise hit
Dubai: Hanuman Ansh will not be in the race to become India’s official entry for the 2027 Academy Awards after its makers missed the deadline to submit the film for consideration in the Best International Feature Film category.
Producer Namrata Singh said the team was unaware that September 7 was the final day for submissions. She said the production was already handling several responsibilities, including the film’s theatrical run, overseas release, Telugu dubbing, and accessibility work. The producer also described the team as small.
The missed deadline is notable given the film’s extraordinary box-office turnaround. Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is inspired by the life and spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba and stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. It released in India on August 7.
Made on a reported budget of under Rs 2 crore, the film initially struggled at the box office. It opened with around Rs 10 lakh and had collected only about Rs 1.48 crore during its first two weeks. Its fortunes changed dramatically from the third week as positive word of mouth brought more audiences to cinemas.
By its 41st day, Hanuman Ansh had crossed the Rs 3 billion (Rs 300 crore) worldwide mark, including about Rs 280 crore from India and Rs 20.25 crore from overseas markets, according to reported trade figures.
The film's journey from a modest opening to a Rs 300-crore worldwide grosser has made it one of the year's biggest sleeper successes. But its Oscar opportunity has now passed: the film was not rejected by the selection committee; it was never submitted for consideration before the deadline.