Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 3 billion, becomes third highest Hindi grosser of 2026 behind Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2

What makes the run more remarkable is what it's had to survive. Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan came and went. So did Mirzapur The Movie, which opened big at Rs 25.75 crore on September 4 but had already dipped to Rs 3.75 crore across 6,991 shows by its second Wednesday. Geethu Mohandas's Toxic opened across a massive 24,579 shows and crossed Rs 100 crore, only to collapse under backlash and wind down its Hindi run entirely — reduced to 247 shows and just Rs 13 lakh by Day 22.