Hanuman Ansh on OTT: Where and when can you stream it? Makers deny Rs 100-crore deal rumours

Hanuman Ansh stays in cinemas as team delays OTT deal and denies Rs 100-crore buzz
Most films leave theatres and head to a streaming app within weeks. Hanuman Ansh is doing the opposite and holding on to the big screen for as long as it can.
The film, inspired by the life of the saint Neem Karoli Baba, has become one of Indian cinema's most unlikely box-office stories. As its theatrical run continues, the question fans keep asking is simple: when does it come to OTT, and on which platform?
The honest answer, for now, is that nobody outside the production team knows. Going by what the producers are saying, that is exactly how they want it.
No OTT platform has been confirmed, and no streaming date has been announced.
Producer Ragini Sona, one of the film's three producers, told SCREEN that offers are coming in and a deal will be announced "very soon," but "not immediately." The final call rests with director Vishal Chaturvedi. Sona said he wants to wait a while longer, and she is backing his judgment. By her account, his instincts have been right at every step so far.
So if you have been refreshing streaming apps in hope, you can stop for now.
Industry chatter recently claimed that Hanuman Ansh had landed a streaming deal worth Rs 100 crore. Sona has shut that down. She acknowledged that the film is receiving offers but said an offer of that size "is definitely not there."
The rumour was easy to believe. A film made for a reported Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore has earned more than 180 times its budget, which places it among the most profitable Indian films ever made. The usual comparison is with Jai Santoshi Maa, the 1975 devotional phenomenon that became a box-office legend. After returns like that, a nine-figure streaming cheque hardly sounds like a stretch. For now, though, it remains only a rumour.
Sona's reason for delaying the OTT release has less to do with money than with how people experience the film.
She argued that Hanuman Ansh is made for the big screen, where viewers can give it their full attention. At home, she pointed out, the doorbell rings, someone walks in, the phone buzzes, and the spell breaks.
In theatres, she described scenes that sound closer to a place of worship than a multiplex. Viewers take off their slippers, sit with folded hands, and stay seated long after the film ends, watching the credits roll. She said she still gets emotional seeing it.
She singled out one moment near the climax. Neem Karoli Baba, played by Shobhinaw Satyaa, chants the Hanuman Chalisa, and a raksha chakra (a protective shield) forms around him on all sides. She said the scene leaves audiences in something close to a trance.
Sona accepts that the film will eventually reach streaming. The team's current thinking, however, is that the longer it stays in theatres, the better.
The team's ambition goes well beyond staying in cinemas for a few more weeks. They are aiming for a 100-day theatrical run, a milestone that has become rare in the streaming era.
Sona said the whole team is confident it will happen. She credited the film's success to the blessings of Neem Karoli Baba and Lord Hanuman, and said she believes they are ensuring that people keep coming to watch it.
If the run does reach 100 days, OTT viewers should expect a long wait.