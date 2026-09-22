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Hanuman Ansh crosses Rs 3.5 billion worldwide, beats Toxic, Peddi and Jana Nayagan at box office

Modest Rs 2 crore film storms past big-star titles to enter 2026 top three

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Hanuman Ansh poster
Hanuman Ansh poster

Six weeks ago, Hanuman Ansh was a relatively low-profile release. The film had an unfamiliar cast, a reported budget of around Rs 2 crore and opened to roughly Rs 10 lakh. By the end of its second week, it had collected around Rs 1.5 crore.

The film's fortunes changed as word of mouth began to build. From its fourth week onwards, Hanuman Ansh saw a significant increase in collections, with weekly domestic earnings reportedly crossing Rs 60 crore. By day 46, the film was still adding around Rs 4 crore on a Monday, taking its India net collection to Rs 276 crore, with its domestic gross at approximately Rs 326 crore.

The overseas release came later

An international release was not part of the film's original rollout. Hombale Films acquired its worldwide distribution rights this month, and the film has since added around $2.8 million from overseas markets in three weeks.

With the overseas earnings included, Hanuman Ansh has reached an estimated worldwide gross of around Rs 352 crore in 46 days.

The films it has overtaken

The film's performance is notable when compared with several much larger productions released this year.

  • Vijay's Jana Nayagan: Rs 324 crore

  • Yash's Toxic: Rs 341 crore

  • Ram Charan's Peddi: Rs 342 crore

Hanuman Ansh, which began with a modest opening, has now moved into the top three among 2026's highest-grossing films, according to the reported figures. It currently trails Dhurandhar 2 and Border 2, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day is also among the year's major releases.

Can it move higher?

The next benchmark is Border 2, which crossed Rs 450 crore worldwide earlier this year.

For now, Hanuman Ansh continues to record substantial collections several weeks into its theatrical run. Whether it can close the gap with the year's biggest releases will depend on how long its current run continues.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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