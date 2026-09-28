Vishal Chaturvedi took no directing fee as ‘Hanuman Ansh’ crosses Rs3bn in India
Dubai: Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2026, with the low-budget film crossing Rs3 billion in India net collections and nearing the Rs4 billion worldwide mark.
Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the spiritual drama has collected Rs303.26 crore (Rs3.0326 billion) net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs358.28 crore (Rs3.5828 billion). Its overseas gross has reached Rs37.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs389.85 crore (Rs3.8985 billion) by Day 52, according to figures reported.
The film is continuing its theatrical run in its eighth week and is currently reported as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.
One of the most striking aspects of the film's success is the story behind its making.
Chaturvedi did not charge a directing fee for Hanuman Ansh because of the film's limited budget. Instead, he became an equal partner in the project alongside the three producers.
Producer Anupriya Nagar said she personally invested Rs5 million in the film, which was made for a little over Rs15 million.
She said the four partners will divide the profits equally after the distributor's share, expenses and taxes are deducted.
Nagar has estimated that she could make at least Rs500 million from her share. However, she stressed that this remains a projection, with the film's OTT, satellite and music deals yet to be finalised.
The film's box-office journey has been remarkable given its modest production cost.
After a slow start, Hanuman Ansh gained momentum in subsequent weeks and has continued to attract audiences well into its second month.
By Day 52, its India net collection had reached Rs3.0326 billion, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs3.8985 billion.
The film's late theatrical run has also produced notable weekly numbers. It collected Rs44.80 crore (Rs448 million) in its seventh week, according to figures reported by The Week.
The film's worldwide total is now only about Rs101.5 million short of Rs4 billion, although its final collection will depend on its remaining theatrical run.
Chaturvedi had reportedly spent 14 years trying to bring the story to the screen and had previously approached several OTT platforms with the project.
Nagar said co-producers Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh were among those who backed the project, while she joined during the post-production stage when additional funds were required.
She has praised Chaturvedi's writing and direction, saying the team had faith in his vision despite the film's limited budget.
The film is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey also in the cast.
Hanuman Ansh was released in Indian cinemas on August 7 and has now completed more than seven weeks in theatres.
With its OTT, satellite and music deals still pending, the film could generate additional revenue beyond its theatrical run. Nagar's projected Rs500 million return should not be treated as a confirmed payout, as the final amount will depend on expenses, taxes, distribution terms and revenues from those future rights deals.
With inputs from Agencies