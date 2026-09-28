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‘Hanuman Ansh’ director took no fee as Rs15m film nears Rs4bn worldwide

Vishal Chaturvedi took no directing fee as ‘Hanuman Ansh’ crosses Rs3bn in India

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi, who took no fee for the film, will instead receive an equal share of its profits.
Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi, who took no fee for the film, will instead receive an equal share of its profits.

Dubai: Hanuman Ansh has turned into one of the biggest box-office surprises of 2026, with the low-budget film crossing Rs3 billion in India net collections and nearing the Rs4 billion worldwide mark.

Directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the spiritual drama has collected Rs303.26 crore (Rs3.0326 billion) net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs358.28 crore (Rs3.5828 billion). Its overseas gross has reached Rs37.75 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs389.85 crore (Rs3.8985 billion) by Day 52, according to figures reported.

The film is continuing its theatrical run in its eighth week and is currently reported as the third-highest-grossing Indian film of 2026.

Director took no fee

One of the most striking aspects of the film's success is the story behind its making.

Chaturvedi did not charge a directing fee for Hanuman Ansh because of the film's limited budget. Instead, he became an equal partner in the project alongside the three producers.

Producer Anupriya Nagar said she personally invested Rs5 million in the film, which was made for a little over Rs15 million.

She said the four partners will divide the profits equally after the distributor's share, expenses and taxes are deducted.

Nagar has estimated that she could make at least Rs500 million from her share. However, she stressed that this remains a projection, with the film's OTT, satellite and music deals yet to be finalised.

From Rs15 million to nearly Rs4 billion

The film's box-office journey has been remarkable given its modest production cost.

After a slow start, Hanuman Ansh gained momentum in subsequent weeks and has continued to attract audiences well into its second month.

By Day 52, its India net collection had reached Rs3.0326 billion, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs3.8985 billion.

The film's late theatrical run has also produced notable weekly numbers. It collected Rs44.80 crore (Rs448 million) in its seventh week, according to figures reported by The Week.

The film's worldwide total is now only about Rs101.5 million short of Rs4 billion, although its final collection will depend on its remaining theatrical run.

14 years to bring the story to screen

Chaturvedi had reportedly spent 14 years trying to bring the story to the screen and had previously approached several OTT platforms with the project.

Nagar said co-producers Ragini Sona and Namrata Singh were among those who backed the project, while she joined during the post-production stage when additional funds were required.

She has praised Chaturvedi's writing and direction, saying the team had faith in his vision despite the film's limited budget.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

The film is based on the life of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj-ji. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role, with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey also in the cast.

Hanuman Ansh was released in Indian cinemas on August 7 and has now completed more than seven weeks in theatres.

With its OTT, satellite and music deals still pending, the film could generate additional revenue beyond its theatrical run. Nagar's projected Rs500 million return should not be treated as a confirmed payout, as the final amount will depend on expenses, taxes, distribution terms and revenues from those future rights deals.

With inputs from Agencies

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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