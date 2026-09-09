What to watch in UAE cinemas and OTT this weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Haiwaan and more

The eight-episode series is a high-stakes, soapy teen sports romance set in the elite world of East Coast rowing. Sixteen-year-old Teagan Tao was a rising star in single sculls rowing, but a humiliating family scandal — her father's financial fraud — capsizes her future, forcing her and her mother to start over in a small town at the prestigious Easton Prep. Once there, she's not just the outcast newcomer — she's stuck on land, since there's no girls' rowing team at Easton. Her way back onto the water is joining the school's dysfunctional boys' crew team as coxswain, which throws her into fierce rivalry and an unexpected love triangle.