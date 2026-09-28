Made for Rs2 crore, Hanuman Ansh has now earned Rs400 crore worldwide overtaking 3 Idiots, Kantara and Krrish 3

A Rs2 crore film just beat 3 Idiots and Kantara at the box office
Dubai: Hanuman Ansh, made on a reported budget of ₹2 crore, around Dh836,000, has crossed ₹400 crore worldwide, roughly Dh167 million, after 52 days in cinemas. That is a return of more than 200 times its cost.
On Sunday it also passed ₹300 crore net in India, a mark fewer than 20 Hindi films have ever reached.
None of this looked likely at the start.
The devotional drama opened on 7 August across just 25 screens and took ₹10 lakh on its first day, about Dh42,000. Its first week closed at ₹1.08 crore. The second week was worse, at around ₹40 lakh.
Then word of mouth did what marketing had not. Exhibitors began adding shows, and the screen count rose from 40 in week two to nearly 400 by week four. The third week brought in ₹10.40 crore, a jump of more than 1,100 per cent. By week five it was on more than 6,000 screens.
Since its fourth week, the film has taken over ₹60 crore net in India every week.
The eighth weekend brought ₹18.95 crore net, including ₹9 crore on Sunday alone, roughly Dh3.8 million in a single day.
That takes the India net total to ₹307.03 crore, with an India gross of ₹362.70 crore, around Dh152 million. Overseas, where it opened almost six weeks after the Indian release, it has added ₹38.50 crore, about Dh16 million. The worldwide gross stands at ₹401.20 crore.
Trade site Sacnilk recorded 4,387 shows on day 52, with overall occupancy at 46 per cent, numbers most films would take in their opening week.
On Sunday, Hanuman Ansh entered the top 50 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
It went past Krrish 3 at ₹393 crore and Chennai Express at ₹392 crore, then cleared ₹400 crore to overtake the lifetime totals of 3 Idiots and Kantara.
Earlier in its run it had already beaten several much larger 2026 releases, including Yash's Toxic, which finished around ₹342 crore. If the current pace holds, Happy New Year, Vikram and Andhadhun are within reach at ₹450 crore.
Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life, and retells the life of Neem Karoli Baba, the Uttarakhand saint born Lakshman Narayan Sharma.
It follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan who travels across north India after his mother's death, searching for answers about life, death and suffering, before becoming the saint whose teachings on love and service drew followers worldwide.
Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the lead, with Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey among the cast. There are no stars, and there was no significant marketing campaign.
Uttarakhand declared the film tax free during its run. Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Virender Sehwag and Madhur Bhandarkar have all publicly praised it, and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the team when it crossed ₹300 crore globally.
A sequel has been confirmed.