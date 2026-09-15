Zendaya has been Tom Holland’s ‘wife’ for a long time, says stylist Law Roach, wedding after Dune 3

Law Roach clarifies ‘wife’ remark, hints ceremony will follow Dune tour
Tom Holland and Zendaya made their Emmy debut as a couple on Monday night in Los Angeles, with Holland showing up to support his partner's nomination for playing Rue Bennett in Euphoria's third and final season. But the real headline of the night didn't come from the stage, it came from the red carpet, courtesy of Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach.
So... are they married or not?
Roach walked back his own bombshell from earlier this year, admitting to Variety that he'd stretched the truth back in March: The couple hadn't actually tied the knot yet. He suggested an official ceremony is still on the horizon, likely once the Dune press tour wraps, while hinting the two have essentially been living as married partners in every way but paperwork.
“I actually lied. She wasn’t married. They actually haven’t had an official ceremony yet,” said Roach, as per Variety. He then said, “It’s going to happen after the Dune press tour. She’s been his wife for a really long time now, but it’s not official yet.”
Earlier in March, Roach had said, “The wedding has already happened,” teasing further, “You missed it.”
A decade in the making
Holland and Zendaya's love story famously started on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming back in 2017, where they played Peter Parker and MJ. The chemistry carried through Far From Home, No Way Home, and this year's Brand New Day, cementing them as one of Hollywood's most enduring on-screen-to-real-life pairings.
2026 has been a particularly big year for the couple, they globe-trotted together promoting Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, even though they don't share any scenes in it. Zendaya, meanwhile, has been on a roll: wrapping up Euphoria, starring opposite Robert Pattinson in Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama, and gearing up to reprise Chani in Dune: Part Three alongside Timothée Chalamet, out December 18.
So when's the actual wedding?
If Roach's latest version holds up, fans might finally get their ceremony sometime after the Dune press cycle winds down — possibly a Christmas surprise, or an early 2027 celebration. Either way, the internet will be watching closely for confirmation number three.