"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he told Esquire. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life. I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."