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Tom Holland confirms he and Zendaya are married: 'I'm the happiest I have ever been'

The actor finally addressed months of wedding speculation in a candid new interview

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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US actress Zendaya and British actor Tom Holland pose during a photocall for « Spider-Man: brand new day » movie in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026.
US actress Zendaya and British actor Tom Holland pose during a photocall for « Spider-Man: brand new day » movie in a hotel in Madrid on June 15, 2026.
AFP

Dubai: Tom Holland has finally confirmed what the internet has been speculating about for months: he and Zendaya are married.

The Spider-Man star, 30, broke his silence in a new interview with Esquire UK, where he was asked whether he needed to send reassuring messages to family members who might have thought they had been left off the guest list after AI-generated wedding photos went viral earlier this year and caused widespread confusion, even reportedly fooling Tom's own grandmother.

His answer was brief but telling. "No, because they were all there," he said. When pressed for more details, he was equally concise. "That's all you'll get on that."

It was, characteristically, the most confirmation Holland would offer on the subject. But it was confirmation nonetheless.

'I found my person'

What he was willing to speak about at length was the relationship itself, and his words were anything but guarded.

"Our business can present very stressful situations and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time," he told Esquire. "We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life. I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period."

How we got here

The wedding had been an open secret for some time before Holland's confirmation. In March, Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood plainly that the ceremony had already taken place. "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," he said, laughing when pressed for details. "It's very true."

That same month, Zendaya was photographed wearing a wedding band at the 19th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

The couple reportedly got engaged between Christmas 2024 and New Year, with Tom having asked Zendaya's father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman for his blessing months before he got down on one knee. The proposal took place at one of Zendaya's family homes in the US.

In January 2025, she was photographed wearing a diamond engagement ring by Jessica McCormack, valued at approximately £500,000. And at a panel event around the same time, when a reporter referred to Zendaya as Tom's girlfriend, Holland corrected them: "Fiancée."

Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and confirmed their romance publicly in 2021 after they were photographed together in Los Angeles. Holland has previously spoken about Zendaya's support during his sobriety journey, calling it an overwhelming and beautiful experience.

The couple will appear on screen together twice this year, first in Christopher Nolan's historical epic The Odyssey and then in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which hits cinemas on July 29.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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