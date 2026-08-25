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Sydney Sweeney takes on Tom Cruise with death-defying Airplane stunt

Sweeney’s stunt mirrors Tom Cruise’s iconic aerial scene in Mission: Impossible

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sydney Sweeney takes on Tom Cruise with death-defying Airplane stunt
X/Sydney Sweeney

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney has taken her love for adrenaline to new heights with a daring wing-walking stunt that had fans wondering if Tom Cruise has found some competition.

The 28-year-old Euphoria star shared a video on Instagram showing herself strapped to the top of a flying biplane, wearing protective goggles and a safety vest. Holding a camera, Sweeney appeared calm as the aircraft performed dramatic turns and rolls, including a moment when it flipped upside down.

“Watch out, Tom Cruise,” she jokingly captioned the video.

The stunt quickly attracted attention because it echoed Cruise’s famous aerial sequence in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Cruise performed his own wing-walking stunt for the film, making the sequence one of the franchise’s most spectacular moments.

Sweeney’s stunt was carried out with The Wing Walk Company, which praised the actress for her performance. The official Top Gun Instagram account also joined the fun, commenting, “Feel the need for speed.” Actress Leslie Mann offered a more cautious response: “Be Careful!!”

Sweeney has previously shared footage of other adrenaline-fuelled adventures, including bungee jumping, helicopter rides and speedboat trips.

The stunt comes as she continues to expand her film career. She gained recognition through Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects, before rising to fame with Euphoria and The White Lotus.

Her film credits include Anyone but You, Reality, Immaculate, Madame Web and The Housemaid. She will next appear in The Custom of the Country, based on Edith Wharton’s novel.

For now, Sweeney seems happy to keep fans guessing what daring stunt she will attempt next.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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