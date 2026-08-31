Watch: Airlink jets’ dramatic low flypast over Cape Town stadium sparks debate

Rugby match flyover draws flak online despite airline’s safety assurances
One South African airline that wanted to showcase its pilots’ technical prowess now finds itself in turbulent waters. The stunt – two aircraft whooshing past a stadium within a few metres of the top before a rugby match – is picking up quite a lot of flak from netizens calling it reckless.
Airlink, whose jets flew past Cape Town's DHL Stadium ahead of a bout between South Africa and New Zealand, has defended its choice, saying that it was a carefully planned stunt that took inputs from aviation authorities.
"Planning. Precision. Performance," was the airline's message in social media posts accompanied by the footage, reports BBC.
Then, on a government news site, it added: "The two aircraft were flown by highly experienced crew, with each comprised of three senior captains operating in the roles of commander, co-pilot and safety/technical officer.”
It added that the flights were performed with the "approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits for the flypast".
According to flight tracking website Flightradar24, "the lead aircraft passed less than 50 feet (15 metres) above the top of the stadium".
While some criticised the move, it sparked national pride in others such as South African Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie who tweeted: "It's a well known fact that we have the best pilots in the world, that was spectacular.”