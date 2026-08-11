Heavy snow blankets parts of South Africa as cold snap intensifies

The South African Weather Service has warned of wet, very cold and windy conditions
Dubai: Heavy snowfall and bitterly cold conditions have swept across parts of South Africa as a deepening cold snap brings wintry weather to several provinces.
Snow has been reported in high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State, while mountain peaks in the Western Cape have also received snowfall.
The South African Weather Service has warned of wet, very cold and windy conditions across parts of the country. The southern Free State, Northern Cape, Gauteng and Mpumalanga are among the areas affected.
Similar conditions are being experienced across the interior of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with further snowfall possible over mountainous areas.
Strong winds and wet weather are adding to the wintry conditions, while rough seas have been reported along coastal areas.
The cold spell has created striking winter scenes across parts of South Africa, with snow-covered landscapes contrasting sharply with the country's usually milder winter conditions.