Evening traffic hits key roads in Sharjah and Dubai South, motorists advised to expect delays

Live traffic data shows bottlenecks near malls, industrial zones and Dubai South hub
Dubai: Motorists in the UAE are facing slow-moving traffic this Tuesday evening, July 7, with congestion reported across key routes in Sharjah and Dubai South, according to live traffic data.
In Sharjah, heavy traffic has been observed along Emirates Road (E611) and sections of Al Ittihad Road (E11), particularly around the Industrial Area, Muhaisnah, and near Madina Mall and Sahara Centre. Red and orange markers indicate slow-moving traffic in these zones, likely tied to evening rush-hour volumes as commuters head between Sharjah, Ajman, and Dubai.
Meanwhile, in Dubai South, congestion has been flagged along Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) near the Dubai South Sales Centre and Dubai South Commercial District, close to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Motorists travelling through these areas are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes where possible, particularly along E11 and E311 corridors during peak evening hours.