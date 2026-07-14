UAE traffic update: Delays reported near Dubai South, DWC and Sharjah Border this morning

Drivers urged to allow extra time as pockets of congestion hit key Dubai roads
Dubai: Motorists across Dubai are experiencing a mixed start to Tuesday, July 14, with pockets of heavy congestion reported in the southern and northern parts of the emirate, according to live traffic data.
Dubai South / Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) Commuters heading towards Dubai South via Emirates Road (E311) and D53 are facing slowdowns near the interchange close to Dubai South Sales Centre and Dubai South Commercial District. Traffic is backed up in the stretch leading towards Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and drivers heading in this direction should budget extra time.
Business Bay / Ras Al Khor It's a smoother picture around Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Ras Al Khor, with Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E311) all flowing freely. Minor slowdowns are visible around the D68/E11 junction near Business Bay and Dubai Design District, but nothing significant. A brief hold-up is noted near the E44 junction close to Ras Al Khor, likely due to routine signal activity rather than an incident.
Dubai-Sharjah border The most notable congestion this morning is along the Dubai-Sharjah corridor. Sheikh Zayed Road/Al Ittihad Road (E11) is red near Al Mamzar Beach Park and Bu Shagara heading into Sharjah, with further slow-moving traffic around Sahara Centre. Drivers using Sharjah's internal road network, particularly around Madina Mall and the S112/S116 corridor near Al Khawaneej and Muhaisnah, should also expect delays, with red stretches indicating stop-start conditions in both directions.
Motorists travelling towards DWC, Sharjah, or the Muhaisnah/Al Khawaneej area during peak morning hours are advised to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes where possible. Traffic conditions are subject to rapid change, and drivers are encouraged to check live navigation apps before setting off.