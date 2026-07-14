GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic update: Delays reported near Dubai South, DWC and Sharjah Border this morning

Drivers urged to allow extra time as pockets of congestion hit key Dubai roads

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE traffic update: Delays reported near Dubai South, DWC and Sharjah Border this morning

Dubai: Motorists across Dubai are experiencing a mixed start to Tuesday, July 14, with pockets of heavy congestion reported in the southern and northern parts of the emirate, according to live traffic data.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dubai South / Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) Commuters heading towards Dubai South via Emirates Road (E311) and D53 are facing slowdowns near the interchange close to Dubai South Sales Centre and Dubai South Commercial District. Traffic is backed up in the stretch leading towards Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), and drivers heading in this direction should budget extra time.

Business Bay / Ras Al Khor It's a smoother picture around Business Bay, Dubai Design District and Ras Al Khor, with Sheikh Zayed Road (E11), Al Ain Road (E66) and Emirates Road (E311) all flowing freely. Minor slowdowns are visible around the D68/E11 junction near Business Bay and Dubai Design District, but nothing significant. A brief hold-up is noted near the E44 junction close to Ras Al Khor, likely due to routine signal activity rather than an incident.

Dubai-Sharjah border The most notable congestion this morning is along the Dubai-Sharjah corridor. Sheikh Zayed Road/Al Ittihad Road (E11) is red near Al Mamzar Beach Park and Bu Shagara heading into Sharjah, with further slow-moving traffic around Sahara Centre. Drivers using Sharjah's internal road network, particularly around Madina Mall and the S112/S116 corridor near Al Khawaneej and Muhaisnah, should also expect delays, with red stretches indicating stop-start conditions in both directions.

Motorists travelling towards DWC, Sharjah, or the Muhaisnah/Al Khawaneej area during peak morning hours are advised to allow extra travel time or consider alternate routes where possible. Traffic conditions are subject to rapid change, and drivers are encouraged to check live navigation apps before setting off.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The RTA encourages drivers to plan ahead and follow traffic signs to ensure timely arrivals.

Evening traffic hits key roads in Sharjah, Dubai South

1m read
Heavy congestion slows morning commute in UAE

Heavy congestion slows morning commute in UAE

1m read
Dubai-Sharjah traffic

UAE traffic alert: Check these roads before you drive

2m read
Dubai Police urge caution, advise motorists to seek alternative routes

Accident on Dubai–Sharjah road causes delays

1m read