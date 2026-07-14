UAE traffic update: Delays reported near Dubai South, DWC and Sharjah Border this morning

Dubai-Sharjah border The most notable congestion this morning is along the Dubai-Sharjah corridor. Sheikh Zayed Road/Al Ittihad Road (E11) is red near Al Mamzar Beach Park and Bu Shagara heading into Sharjah, with further slow-moving traffic around Sahara Centre. Drivers using Sharjah's internal road network, particularly around Madina Mall and the S112/S116 corridor near Al Khawaneej and Muhaisnah, should also expect delays, with red stretches indicating stop-start conditions in both directions.