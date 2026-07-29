Cemex UAE signs supply agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company to support the expansion of Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport

“At Cemex UAE, we are committed to creating value for our customers through innovative, high-quality, and more sustainable building solutions, delivered with operational excellence,” said Mariusz Młodawski, Country Director of Cemex UAE. “We are honoured to support China Harbour Engineering Company in the delivery of a major infrastructure package for the Phase I expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport. This agreement reflects the trust our customers place in Cemex UAE’s technical expertise, innovation, digital end-to-end process and proven ability to deliver high-performance, low carbon building solutions at scale. We look forward to contributing to a project that will help shape Dubai’s future as a global, leading aviation and logistics hub.”