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Dubai Airports appoints new leaders for DXB operations and cybersecurity

DXB strengthens operations and cybersecurity leadership ahead of its next growth phase

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dubai Airports appoints new leaders for DXB operations and cybersecurity

Dubai: Dubai Airports has appointed three senior leaders to strengthen the operational and technology teams responsible for Dubai International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport.

The changes cover airport operations, the Airport Operations Control Centre and cybersecurity, with Dubai Airports preparing for further passenger and capacity growth across the two airports.

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Kan Ni has been promoted from Vice President of the Airport Operations Control Centre to Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, while Khalid Ishaq moves from Head of AOCC Integration to Vice President of AOCC.

Ahmad Al Bastaki has joined Dubai Airports as Vice President of Technology Operations and Cybersecurity within the Business Technology division.

Focus on airport operations and resilience

Each appointment reflects Dubai Airports’ continued investment in leadership capabilities needed to support the growth and ambitions of Dubai’s aviation sector.

Our ability to deliver safely, efficiently and at scale depends on the strength of our people, the resilience of our systems and the way we work together as one airport community. These appointments reinforce the leadership capability we need for the future, combining specialist technology expertise, deep operational experience and strong Emirati talent in areas that are increasingly central to airport performance and resilience.
Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports

Kan Ni and Khalid Ishaq will take senior roles within the AOCC, which serves as the real-time operational centre coordinating the movement of about 200,000 passengers through DXB each day.

Kan Ni takes wider operations role

Kan Ni has played a central role in developing the AOCC into a platform for coordinated and data-led decision-making across the airport’s operations.

He recently led teams through a period of regional airspace constraints, working with partners across the aviation network during a rapidly changing operating environment.

His promotion expands his responsibilities from the control centre to the wider airport operations function.

Khalid Ishaq, who joined Dubai Airports in 2005, moves into the Vice President role after two decades working across the organisation’s operational systems.

Dubai Airports said Emiratis now represent 75% of its management team, supporting national employment and development priorities, including Nafis and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Cybersecurity leadership strengthened

Ahmad Al Bastaki will lead cybersecurity, service management and infrastructure operations across Dubai Airports.

The role covers the systems and digital services required to maintain airport performance and operational resilience.

Dubai Airports said the appointments support its continued focus on operational excellence, guest experience, digital transformation and future capacity.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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