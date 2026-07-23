DXB strengthens operations and cybersecurity leadership ahead of its next growth phase
Dubai: Dubai Airports has appointed three senior leaders to strengthen the operational and technology teams responsible for Dubai International and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International Airport.
The changes cover airport operations, the Airport Operations Control Centre and cybersecurity, with Dubai Airports preparing for further passenger and capacity growth across the two airports.
Kan Ni has been promoted from Vice President of the Airport Operations Control Centre to Senior Vice President of Airport Operations, while Khalid Ishaq moves from Head of AOCC Integration to Vice President of AOCC.
Ahmad Al Bastaki has joined Dubai Airports as Vice President of Technology Operations and Cybersecurity within the Business Technology division.
Each appointment reflects Dubai Airports’ continued investment in leadership capabilities needed to support the growth and ambitions of Dubai’s aviation sector.
Our ability to deliver safely, efficiently and at scale depends on the strength of our people, the resilience of our systems and the way we work together as one airport community. These appointments reinforce the leadership capability we need for the future, combining specialist technology expertise, deep operational experience and strong Emirati talent in areas that are increasingly central to airport performance and resilience.Majed Al Joker, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai Airports
Kan Ni and Khalid Ishaq will take senior roles within the AOCC, which serves as the real-time operational centre coordinating the movement of about 200,000 passengers through DXB each day.
Kan Ni has played a central role in developing the AOCC into a platform for coordinated and data-led decision-making across the airport’s operations.
He recently led teams through a period of regional airspace constraints, working with partners across the aviation network during a rapidly changing operating environment.
His promotion expands his responsibilities from the control centre to the wider airport operations function.
Khalid Ishaq, who joined Dubai Airports in 2005, moves into the Vice President role after two decades working across the organisation’s operational systems.
Dubai Airports said Emiratis now represent 75% of its management team, supporting national employment and development priorities, including Nafis and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.
Ahmad Al Bastaki will lead cybersecurity, service management and infrastructure operations across Dubai Airports.
The role covers the systems and digital services required to maintain airport performance and operational resilience.
Dubai Airports said the appointments support its continued focus on operational excellence, guest experience, digital transformation and future capacity.