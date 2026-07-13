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Dubai Harbour parking goes cashless: Pay via your Salik account from today

New 845-space Harbour West Car Park lets drivers pay automatically via Salik accounts

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Dubai Harbour parking goes cashless: Pay via your Salik account from today.
Dubai Harbour parking goes cashless: Pay via your Salik account from today.
Salik, Shamal

Dubai's toll operator announced on Monday that the cashless payment system is now live at the new Harbour West Car Park following an agreement between Dubai toll gate operator Salik and Dubai-based investment firm Shamal Holding - the owner of Dubai Harbour.

The new parking facility has 845 spaces spread across nine storeys, including rooftop parking. It is designed to serve visitors heading to Dubai Harbour as well as nearby areas such as Dubai Marina, Marina Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Dubai Media City and Dubai Internet City.

Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said, "This partnership marks another milestone in Salik's evolution into a comprehensive mobility and digital payments platform. As Dubai continues to grow as a global destination, we are focused on expanding Salik's services across key locations... delivering smarter, more seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience."

He added that the collaboration with Shamal Holding reflects the company's ambition to create "a more connected mobility ecosystem".

How does it work?

Parking payments will be processed through drivers' existing Salik accounts using technology provided in collaboration with Parkonic. This means motorists can enter and leave the car park without stopping to pay through traditional methods.

The move comes as Dubai Harbour says it continues to attract growing numbers of visitors, increasing demand for parking in the area. The new facility spans 31,487 square metres and is intended to improve access to one of the city's busiest waterfront destinations.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, CEO of Shamal Holding, said: "Dubai Harbour is one of our most ambitious destinations, and this partnership with Salik is a direct extension of our commitment to making it world-class in every sense including how people arrive, park, and move through it."

He added: "By bringing Salik's seamless parking payment solution into Dubai Harbour's new parking facility, we're removing friction from the visitor journey in a meaningful way."

The agreement is part of Salik's expansion beyond electronic toll collection into digital mobility and payment services. The company has been adding its automatic payment platform to parking facilities and other transport-related services as it broadens the use of Salik accounts beyond road tolls.

The Salik Company PJSC (SALIK) share price is currently trading at Dh5.70 on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

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