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New paid parking in Dubai Silicon Oasis from June 1: Timings and rates explained

New smart parking zones near DSO link payments directly to Salik accounts

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Motorists to pay via Salik or SMS; meters and cash no longer accepted
Motorists to pay via Salik or SMS; meters and cash no longer accepted
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Parkonic will roll out new on-street parking zones surrounding Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), including areas near University Residence buildings, effective Monday, June 1.

The expansion forms part of Dubai’s wider shift towards a cashless and ticketless parking system, which uses automatic number plate recognition instead of physical tickets or pay-and-display machines. Payments are linked directly to a vehicle’s Salik account, streamlining the process for motorists across the emirate.

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Parking rates and timings

New tariffs will apply across the designated zones, with charges structured by time of day:

  • Dh4 per hour or part thereof (00:00 – 16:00)

  • Dh6 per hour or part thereof (16:00 – 20:00)

  • Dh4 per hour or part thereof (20:00 – 00:00)

All rates are subject to applicable terms and conditions.

How to pay

Motorists will have two payment options:

  • Automatic deduction via Salik account (if SMS is not activated)

  • SMS payment using instructions displayed on parking signage

Cash payments, parking meters and QR code transactions will not be available in these zones.

Customer support

For parking-related queries, Parkonic has provided the following contact channels:

  • Customer Support: 800 727 56642

  • Email: helpdesk@parkonic.com

The latest rollout reflects Dubai’s continued push towards smart mobility solutions, reducing manual payment systems while expanding digital infrastructure across residential and high-traffic areas.

Related Topics:
Public parkingdubai parking feesparking

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