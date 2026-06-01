New smart parking zones near DSO link payments directly to Salik accounts
Parkonic will roll out new on-street parking zones surrounding Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), including areas near University Residence buildings, effective Monday, June 1.
The expansion forms part of Dubai’s wider shift towards a cashless and ticketless parking system, which uses automatic number plate recognition instead of physical tickets or pay-and-display machines. Payments are linked directly to a vehicle’s Salik account, streamlining the process for motorists across the emirate.
New tariffs will apply across the designated zones, with charges structured by time of day:
Dh4 per hour or part thereof (00:00 – 16:00)
Dh6 per hour or part thereof (16:00 – 20:00)
Dh4 per hour or part thereof (20:00 – 00:00)
All rates are subject to applicable terms and conditions.
Motorists will have two payment options:
Automatic deduction via Salik account (if SMS is not activated)
SMS payment using instructions displayed on parking signage
Cash payments, parking meters and QR code transactions will not be available in these zones.
For parking-related queries, Parkonic has provided the following contact channels:
Customer Support: 800 727 56642
Email: helpdesk@parkonic.com
The latest rollout reflects Dubai’s continued push towards smart mobility solutions, reducing manual payment systems while expanding digital infrastructure across residential and high-traffic areas.