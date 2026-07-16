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Salik moves beyond toll gates with 21,000-space Dubai parking deal

New systems will cover 21,000 parking spaces across three Dubai economic zones

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Salik moves beyond toll gates with 21,000-space Dubai parking deal
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Dubai: Salik is expanding beyond toll gates into parking optimisation and vehicle access systems under a new agreement covering more than 21,000 spaces across three Dubai economic zones.

The partnership with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority will explore smart mobility services at Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity.

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Planned solutions include access control systems and parking management tools designed to reduce congestion along busy corridors, prevent misuse of designated areas and improve the movement of vehicles within the free zones.

The agreement also marks the launch of a new business vertical for Salik, which has been widening its role beyond operating Dubai’s road toll network.

Parking and access systems to be connected

Salik and DIEZ will assess opportunities to integrate their technical systems and mobility platforms, creating a coordinated model across the three economic zones.

The partnership will focus on flow management, access controls and better use of available parking spaces, while applying unified operating standards across the zones.

Businesses, employees, investors and visitors using the free zones are expected to benefit from more efficient access and parking operations once the planned systems are introduced.

Three economic zones covered

The planned mobility services will span more than 21,000 parking spaces across Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity.

Dubai Airport Freezone serves companies operating close to Dubai International Airport, while Dubai Silicon Oasis is home to technology companies, residents and educational institutions. Dubai CommerCity is focused on digital commerce businesses.

DIEZ said the partnership would strengthen the technical infrastructure and operational capabilities of the zones while supporting Dubai’s wider digital transformation plans. The agreement did not provide a timetable for the introduction of the planned systems.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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