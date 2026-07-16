New systems will cover 21,000 parking spaces across three Dubai economic zones
Dubai: Salik is expanding beyond toll gates into parking optimisation and vehicle access systems under a new agreement covering more than 21,000 spaces across three Dubai economic zones.
The partnership with the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority will explore smart mobility services at Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity.
Planned solutions include access control systems and parking management tools designed to reduce congestion along busy corridors, prevent misuse of designated areas and improve the movement of vehicles within the free zones.
The agreement also marks the launch of a new business vertical for Salik, which has been widening its role beyond operating Dubai’s road toll network.
Salik and DIEZ will assess opportunities to integrate their technical systems and mobility platforms, creating a coordinated model across the three economic zones.
The partnership will focus on flow management, access controls and better use of available parking spaces, while applying unified operating standards across the zones.
Businesses, employees, investors and visitors using the free zones are expected to benefit from more efficient access and parking operations once the planned systems are introduced.
The planned mobility services will span more than 21,000 parking spaces across Dubai Airport Freezone, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Dubai CommerCity.
Dubai Airport Freezone serves companies operating close to Dubai International Airport, while Dubai Silicon Oasis is home to technology companies, residents and educational institutions. Dubai CommerCity is focused on digital commerce businesses.
DIEZ said the partnership would strengthen the technical infrastructure and operational capabilities of the zones while supporting Dubai’s wider digital transformation plans. The agreement did not provide a timetable for the introduction of the planned systems.