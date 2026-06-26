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Ajman Free Zone-Gulf News to convene leaders on business set-up and market access in the UAE

Forum to spotlight strategies for investors seeking smoother access to UAE markets

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Ajman Free Zone's Reset & Rise: The Road Ahead for UAE Business explores UAE business policy and long-term pathways for company creation and growth
Ajman Free Zone's Reset & Rise: The Road Ahead for UAE Business explores UAE business policy and long-term pathways for company creation and growth
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The UAE continues to stand out as one of the most stable and attractive destinations for business formation and expansion, even as regional tensions and global economic uncertainty place pressure on markets across the world.

While several economies have seen changes in investor sentiment and operational conditions, the UAE’s policy consistency, infrastructure readiness, and regulatory clarity have helped maintain confidence among entrepreneurs and multinational firms.

Recent data from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) 2025-2026 report further reinforces this position. The UAE has ranked first for the fifth consecutive year in supporting entrepreneurship, ahead of several advanced economies. It also leads across eight key indicators, including government policy support, taxation efficiency, ease of market entry, infrastructure, and entrepreneurial education, reflecting a business environment designed to support company creation and long-term operations.

Business platform focused on clarity and access

In this context, Ajman Free Zone is hosting Reset & Rise: The Road Ahead for UAE Business, a forum designed to connect policy direction with practical business requirements. The event, supported by Gulf News, will take place at Conrad Dubai on Friday, July 3, from 4PM to 7PM, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, consultants, and financial experts.

The forum agenda features discussions on company formation, regulatory requirements, access to financial services, and pathways for expansion, with a focus on practical challenges faced by businesses operating in the UAE.

During the keynote address, Obaid Al Matrooshi, Acting Director General, Free Zones Authority of Ajman, will outline the UAE’s economic direction, with emphasis on policy consistency, investor confidence, and the systems that support business formation and continuity. He will also highlight the role of Ajman Free Zone in enabling company set-up and supporting SMEs through simplified processes.

A dedicated spotlight session led by Zubair Ul Islam, Director of Sales at Freezones Authority of Ajman, will focus on Ajman Free Zone’s business set-up model, including faster licensing procedures and cost advantages aimed at supporting new entrants and existing companies looking to expand operations.

Senior leadership from Ajman Free Zone will also guide discussions across the programme, alongside industry and financial experts, on topics including business registration requirements, access to banking services, and compliance expectations for companies operating in the UAE.

One panel will examine the UAE’s continued position as a preferred destination for business formation, focusing on regulatory clarity and ease of market entry. Another discussion will look at banking access and onboarding requirements, highlighting documentation standards and the processes companies need to meet to secure financial services.

For more information and to register, visit https://events.gulfnews.com/ResetRise-TheRoadAheadforUAEBusiness

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