How to dodge higher Salik and parking costs with smart timing
Dubai: Dubai motorists are starting June with heavier pockets, updated Salik toll fees and parking charges are now in effect across the emirate. But the full cost increase is avoidable - both systems operate on timed windows, meaning peak, off-peak, and free periods still exist for those who know when to drive and where to park. Here's how to stay ahead of the changes.
Starting June 1, 2026, Dubai's public parking operator, Parkin, has introduced a five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) across all their parking services. This update aligns with standard UAE tax regulations.
Important note: The base parking tariffs have not increased. However, the five per cent VAT is added to the final amount you pay at the meter, via SMS, or through the app.
The VAT applies to all parking categories, including:
On-street parking
Off-street parking
Seasonal parking cards
Parking permits and reservations
Because of the five per cent VAT addition, your usual parking fees will look slightly different. Here is how the new pricing breaks down:
|Parking Zone Type
|Old Rate (Base)
|New Rate (Including 5% VAT)
|Premium Parking (Peak Hours)
|Dh6.00 / hour
|Dh6.30 / hour
|Standard Parking
|Dh4.00 / hour
|Dh4.20 / hour
|Lower-Tariff Zone (A)
|Dh3.00 / hour
|Dh3.15 / hour
|Lower-Tariff Zone (B)
|Dh2.00 / hour
|Dh2.10 / hour
You can avoid these charges entirely if you time your parking right.
Daily free window: Parking is completely free every night from 10pm to 8am
Sundays and public holidays: Parking remains free all day on Sundays and official public holidays.
Peak vs. off-peak: Peak hours run from 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm. Off-peak daytime hours run from 10am - 4pm and 4pm – 8pm – 10pm (standard rates apply, but traffic is typically lighter).
Salik toll gates are also undergoing a major structural shift. Moving forward, five per cent VAT will apply to all Salik toll crossings and tag activations. For instance, the cost of activating a new Salik tag has risen from Dh50 to Dh52.50.
Furthermore, Dubai is utilizing variable pricing based on the time of day to manage traffic congestion.
Off-peak (free): 1am to 6am
Peak hours (Dh6.30): 6an to 10am and 4pm to 8pm
Low-Peak Hours (Dh4.20): 10am to 4pm and 8pm to 1am
Sunday Salik Rates
Sundays: A flat rate of Dh4.20 applies throughout the entire day.
(Note: Variable dynamic rates may still be adjusted by authorities during major public holidays and special event days).
During the holy month of Ramadan, Salik operates on a modified schedule to match altered UAE working hours:
Off-peak (free): 2am to 7am
Peak hours (Dh6.30): 9am to 5pm
Low-peak hours (Dh4.20): 7am to 9am and 5pm to 2am
If you have flexibility in your schedule, travel through toll gates between 1am and 6am to pay absolutely nothing in Salik fees.
Plan your major city trips or chores for Sundays to take advantage of free city-wide parking.
With the new VAT adjustments, your balance might deplete slightly faster than before. Top up early to avoid any accidental insufficiency fines.