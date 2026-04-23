Salik partners with Valtrans to enable digital valet payments across UAE

Deal covers 100+ locations, expanding cashless valet payments across UAE
Dubai: Dubai toll operator and DFM-listed Salik Company has signed a strategic agreement with Valtrans Transportation Systems and Services to roll out digital payment solutions for valet parking across more than 100 locations in the UAE.
The partnership will allow customers to pay for valet services electronically at major retail, commercial and leisure destinations, including Mall of the Emirates and Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai Media Office said on X.
The move marks another step in expanding Salik’s role beyond road toll collection into broader urban mobility and digital payment services, as Dubai continues to push towards a more seamless, cashless transport ecosystem.
More to follow...