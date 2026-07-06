Yas Island introduces ticketless parking: What visitors will pay from July 6

New digital parking at Yas Marina, Yas Bay and West Yas Plaza starts from July 6
Abu Dhabi: Parking at some of Yas Island's busiest attractions is going fully digital, with visitors no longer needing paper tickets, cash or parking barriers when they drive in or out.
From July 6, motorists visiting Yas Marina, Yas Bay Waterfront and West Yas Plaza will use a new smart parking system that automatically recognises vehicle number plates and, where applicable, charges parking fees through Salik, Yas Island said in a statement issued Monday.
The system, introduced in partnership with PARKONIC, uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify vehicles as they enter and leave. Parking charges are calculated automatically, allowing drivers to exit without stopping to pay.
Visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront will pay Dh20 for the first hour, followed by Dh10 for each additional hour.
Customers dining at participating restaurants can receive up to three hours of free parking, while gym and beach users can get up to six hours of complimentary parking per day, subject to validation.
At Yas Marina, parking charges are the same — Dh20 for the first hour and Dh10 for every additional hour. Diners can also receive three hours of free parking, while gym users can claim up to six hours with validation.
For visitors to West Yas Plaza, parking will be free for the first hour, after which motorists will pay Dh10 for every subsequent hour.
The new system is fully ticketless and barrier-free. Cameras scan licence plates when vehicles enter and leave, removing the need to collect tickets or stop at payment machines.
For drivers with a linked Salik account, parking charges are deducted automatically from their Salik wallet unless another payment method has been selected.
Drivers without a Salik account can still pay via SMS or the official PARKONIC mobile application.
Unlike public parking operated by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Mawafiq in Abu Dhabi, PARKONIC-operated parking areas charge fees 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays.
PARKONIC is the UAE's largest private parking operator and operates barrier-free parking systems at commercial, residential and private developments across the country through its partnership with DFM-listed Salik.