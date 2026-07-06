GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS

Yas Island introduces ticketless parking: What visitors will pay from July 6

New digital parking at Yas Marina, Yas Bay and West Yas Plaza starts from July 6

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
A new ticketless smart parking system has been introduced from July 6. The barrier-free system uses licence plate recognition technology and automated Salik-linked payments, removing the need for paper tickets and manual payment. Pictured above is Yas Marina on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Used for illustrative purposes).
A new ticketless smart parking system has been introduced from July 6. The barrier-free system uses licence plate recognition technology and automated Salik-linked payments, removing the need for paper tickets and manual payment. Pictured above is Yas Marina on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. (Used for illustrative purposes).
Yas Marina

Abu Dhabi: Parking at some of Yas Island's busiest attractions is going fully digital, with visitors no longer needing paper tickets, cash or parking barriers when they drive in or out.

From July 6, motorists visiting Yas Marina, Yas Bay Waterfront and West Yas Plaza will use a new smart parking system that automatically recognises vehicle number plates and, where applicable, charges parking fees through Salik, Yas Island said in a statement issued Monday.

The system, introduced in partnership with PARKONIC, uses automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to identify vehicles as they enter and leave. Parking charges are calculated automatically, allowing drivers to exit without stopping to pay.

Here's what parking will cost

Visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront will pay Dh20 for the first hour, followed by Dh10 for each additional hour.

Customers dining at participating restaurants can receive up to three hours of free parking, while gym and beach users can get up to six hours of complimentary parking per day, subject to validation.

At Yas Marina, parking charges are the same — Dh20 for the first hour and Dh10 for every additional hour. Diners can also receive three hours of free parking, while gym users can claim up to six hours with validation.

For visitors to West Yas Plaza, parking will be free for the first hour, after which motorists will pay Dh10 for every subsequent hour.

No tickets or barriers

The new system is fully ticketless and barrier-free. Cameras scan licence plates when vehicles enter and leave, removing the need to collect tickets or stop at payment machines.

For drivers with a linked Salik account, parking charges are deducted automatically from their Salik wallet unless another payment method has been selected.

Drivers without a Salik account can still pay via SMS or the official PARKONIC mobile application.

Unlike public parking operated by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Mawafiq in Abu Dhabi, PARKONIC-operated parking areas charge fees 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including weekends and public holidays.

PARKONIC is the UAE's largest private parking operator and operates barrier-free parking systems at commercial, residential and private developments across the country through its partnership with DFM-listed Salik.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi,parking

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Office towers in Abu Dhabi. Output prices were reduced for the tenth successive month in July, with the pace of decline remaining modest. Picture for illustrative purposes only.

What to do in Abu Dhabi in July 2026

4m read
Frank Gehry's Dar al Funoon takes shape in Abu Dhabi

Frank Gehry's Dar al Funoon takes shape in Abu Dhabi

2m read
The camp combines education and entertainment, with children exploring a different attraction each day.

Yas Island opens summer camp registrations

2m read
8 UAE projects that could change your daily life

8 UAE projects that could change your daily life

7m read