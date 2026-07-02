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Parkin to launch ticketless parking at Dubai's Al Ghurair Centre

Shoppers get up to five free hours as Parkin upgrades mall parking

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
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Parkin to launch ticketless parking at Dubai's Al Ghurair Centre

Dubai: Parkin Company PJSC, the emirate's largest public parking operator, has signed a five-year agreement with Al Ghurair Centre to introduce a fully ticketless parking system at the Deira mall. The deal was signed by Parkin CEO Eng. Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali and Al Ghurair Property Management CEO Paul Fanning.

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The new system uses AI-powered number-plate recognition technology, removing the need for paper tickets and speeding up entry and exit. A new camera with an integrated screen, a first for the centre, will guide drivers in real time.

Visitors will get three hours of free parking, after which standard rates apply from Monday to Saturday. Parking remains free on Sundays and public holidays. Fees can be settled before leaving or within five days through Parkin's digital channels.

Shoppers spending Dh200 or more will receive two additional free hours, as will customers who buy tickets at Star Cinemas. The agreement also includes monthly parking subscriptions and dedicated arrangements for residents and commercial tenants at Al Ghurair Centre Residence and Rawabeh.

Parkin operates around 229,000 paid parking spaces across Dubai under a 49-year concession with the Roads and Transport Authority, and recorded 141 million parking transactions in 2025.

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