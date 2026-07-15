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Paid parking begins at Sharjah’s Aljada. Here’s what drivers will pay

Parkin launches ticketless Aljada parking with two free hours at select retail sites

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Paid parking begins at Sharjah’s Aljada. Here’s what drivers will pay

Dubai: Drivers visiting Sharjah’s Aljada will now pay for parking across selected streets, car parks and retail locations following the launch of a new smart parking system on Wednesday.

Parkin has partnered with developer Arada to introduce ticketless paid parking across the mixed-use community, marking the Dubai-listed company’s first operation in Sharjah.

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The system uses Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to record vehicles entering and leaving designated parking areas without requiring drivers to collect a ticket.

What drivers will pay

On-street parking along Aljada’s East Boulevard will cost Dh6.30 an hour, including VAT, and will operate around the clock.

Designated off-street spaces and parking lots will cost Dh4.20 an hour, including VAT, between 8am and midnight.

Visitors using retail parking at The Boulevard, Tiraz and Misk will receive the first two hours free. A charge of Dh10 an hour will apply once the free period ends.

Residents will retain the parking spaces allocated under their Sale and Purchase Agreements or Title Deeds. Any additional parking used outside those allocations will be covered by the new paid system.

Seasonal subscriptions will also be available for eligible parking areas and can be managed through Parkin’s digital platform.

Ticketless payments

Visitors can pay through Parkin’s existing digital payment channels, while number plate recognition will allow the system to identify vehicles without physical tickets or barriers.

The rollout covers selected on-street, off-street and retail parking areas, with the companies saying the system is intended to improve the availability and management of spaces across Aljada.

Parkin enters Sharjah

The agreement extends Parkin’s operations beyond its existing public parking network and into another developer-led community in the UAE.

Aljada has developed into a major residential, retail, education and leisure destination in Sharjah, bringing growing demand for parking from residents, employees, students and visitors.

The paid parking system took effect on July 15, with tariff, subscription and payment information available through Parkin’s portal and customer service centre.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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