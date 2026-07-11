City Walk's new cashless, camera-based parking explained
Dubai: If you've driven into City Walk recently, you may have noticed something missing: the boom barrier. Dubai's popular retail and lifestyle destination has rolled out a barrierless paid parking system, developed in partnership with Parkin, the emirate's largest public parking operator. The move is part of a broader push across Dubai to modernise the parking experience, cutting down on wait times, congestion at entry and exit points, and the general hassle of fumbling for a ticket.
The new system does away with the traditional gate-and-ticket setup entirely. Instead of stopping to take a paper ticket or tap a card on the way in, drivers simply pull into the parking area. Cameras at the entrance and exit automatically read each vehicle's number plate, logging the time in and time out without requiring any physical interaction.
Signage posted throughout the garage lays out the terms clearly:
First hour free – giving quick errands and drop-offs plenty of breathing room before any charge applies.
Dh 5 per hour, or part of an hour – a straightforward flat rate for anyone staying longer, with VAT already included in the price.
Fees deducted automatically from the driver's Parkin account – no cash, no card swipe, no ticket to lose.
To make this work, drivers need to validate their vehicle's number plate through the Parkin app or at one of the participating outlets within City Walk. Once validated, the system recognises the car automatically on future visits, and charges are billed straight to the linked account.
Barrier-based parking systems, while familiar, tend to create bottlenecks, especially during peak hours, weekends, or big events, when a queue of cars idles at the gate waiting to pay or retrieve a ticket. By removing the physical barrier and shifting everything to automatic plate recognition, City Walk's system aims to smooth out exactly that kind of congestion.
For visitors, the practical upside is simple: fewer stops, faster entry and exit, and one less thing to think about during a shopping trip or night out. Parkin describes the shift as part of an effort to make the check-in and check-out experience "easier and more user-friendly," with the ultimate goal of reducing wait times and improving convenience for everyone using the garage.