Vida Aljada will open later this year with rooms, suites and extended-stay residences
Dubai: Emaar Hospitality Group will open Vida Aljada in Sharjah later this year, bringing one of only two five-star Vida properties in the UAE to Aljada.
The hotel will be Emaar Hospitality Group’s first five-star property in Sharjah and will add a new lifestyle hotel offering to Aljada, the mixed-use destination developed with residential, retail, cultural and leisure components.
Vida Aljada will sit within Aljada’s creative district and will offer rooms, suites and extended-stay residences, allowing the property to serve short visits and longer stays.
The hotel will be positioned for leisure and business travellers, with access to University City, Sharjah Airport Free Zone, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah Corniche.
The property will include dining, café-style spaces and outdoor gathering areas, with social spaces designed to connect hotel guests, residents and visitors.
Wellness facilities will also form part of the hotel’s offering, supporting Vida’s lifestyle positioning within the wider Aljada community.
The opening is expected to strengthen Aljada’s hospitality mix and support its position as a destination where residential, cultural, retail and hotel offerings sit within one community.