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Sharjah’s Aljada is getting a five-star Vida hotel from Emaar

Vida Aljada will open later this year with rooms, suites and extended-stay residences

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Sharjah’s Aljada is getting a five-star Vida hotel from Emaar

Dubai: Emaar Hospitality Group will open Vida Aljada in Sharjah later this year, bringing one of only two five-star Vida properties in the UAE to Aljada.

The hotel will be Emaar Hospitality Group’s first five-star property in Sharjah and will add a new lifestyle hotel offering to Aljada, the mixed-use destination developed with residential, retail, cultural and leisure components.

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Five-star Vida brand enters Sharjah

Vida Aljada will sit within Aljada’s creative district and will offer rooms, suites and extended-stay residences, allowing the property to serve short visits and longer stays.

The hotel will be positioned for leisure and business travellers, with access to University City, Sharjah Airport Free Zone, Dubai International Airport and Sharjah Corniche.

Rooms, dining and wellness

The property will include dining, café-style spaces and outdoor gathering areas, with social spaces designed to connect hotel guests, residents and visitors.

Wellness facilities will also form part of the hotel’s offering, supporting Vida’s lifestyle positioning within the wider Aljada community.

Aljada hospitality offer grows

The opening is expected to strengthen Aljada’s hospitality mix and support its position as a destination where residential, cultural, retail and hotel offerings sit within one community.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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