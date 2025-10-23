Aldar unveils The Row Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District

Framed by some of the UAE’s most recognisable landmarks, the homes will offer views of the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners, and are within walking distance of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Through shaded and air-conditioned pedestrian bridges, residents will also have direct access to Saadiyat Grove and Mamsha Beach, connecting art, leisure, and culture in one neighbourhood.