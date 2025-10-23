Aldar unveils The Row Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District

New project designed by BIG offers 315 apartments with views of the Zayed National Museum
Dubai: Aldar has announced the launch of The Row Saadiyat, a boutique residential and lifestyle quarter located within Saadiyat Cultural District, offering residents an exclusive address overlooking the Zayed National Museum.
Designed by globally acclaimed architects BIG (Bjarke Ingels Group), the development sets a new benchmark for contemporary living and community design in Abu Dhabi.
The Row Saadiyat features seven mid-rise buildings, each nine storeys high with two parking levels. In its first phase, 315 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments will be available for sale starting November 1. Interiors have been designed by award-winning studio Kettle Collective, with the ground floors dedicated to wellness, dining, and lifestyle concepts.
Framed by some of the UAE’s most recognisable landmarks, the homes will offer views of the Zayed National Museum by Foster + Partners, and are within walking distance of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi. Through shaded and air-conditioned pedestrian bridges, residents will also have direct access to Saadiyat Grove and Mamsha Beach, connecting art, leisure, and culture in one neighbourhood.
At the heart of The Row Saadiyat is a dual lifestyle concept, described as “connect to disconnect”, balancing social vibrancy at street level with privacy and calm above. Residents will have access to a series of curated amenities, including a wellbeing club, kids’ clubs, wellness pods, a pet spa, co-working lounges, and a signature communal hub known as The Other Space, a venue for art pop-ups and community events.
